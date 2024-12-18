Colts See Expected Fall in ESPN NFL Power Rankings After Broncos Loss
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) suffered a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos (9-5) 31-13 on Sunday, effectively ending any realistic chance the team had at making the postseason.
While the Colts were up 13-7 in the second half, Jonathan Taylor's fumble on a walk-in touchdown and a trick play gone awry did the Colts in and evaporated any momentum they had built up throughout the game.
Due to the nature of the loss, many have questioned the culture within the building, signaling the numerous times the Colts have collapsed during general manager Chris Ballard's tenure. Whether or not Ballard will keep his job after the season remains to be seen. However, seismic changes are needed if the Colts want to get off the train of mediocrity.
As the Colts lick their wounds from the embarrassing loss, the team finds itself falling down the ESPN NFL power rankings for the second week in a row. The Colts have gone from 20th to 22nd in the rankings, continuing to live as a bottom-third team in the league. Indy was passed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, a pair of 6-8 teams coming off victories in Week 15.
Along with the power rankings, the NFL Nation reporters were asked to name the biggest area of improvement from the beginning of the season to now for each team. ESPN's Stephen Holder chose the field goal kicking for the Colts, as Matt Gay has enjoyed a tremendous rebound from the start of the year and looks like one of the better kickers in the NFL yet again.
"Kicker Matt Gay had a rough preseason, converting just one of four field goal attempts," Holder wrote. "The concern spilled over into the regular season when he converted three of his first five attempts (60%) through four weeks. But he has picked things up considerably, giving the Colts a reliable option when drives stall (which has happened too often). Since Week 5, Gay has nailed 21 of 22 field goal attempts (95.5%). More specifically, he is 8-of-9 on attempts of 40 yards or longer and is perfect on 16 extra-point attempts."
The Colts and Gay will attempt to get back in the win column this weekend at home against the Tennessee Titans (3-11). With the Titans in the running for a top-five pick in the NFL draft, the Colts must come out with the victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. Otherwise, the calls for people's jobs will only get louder from an already fed-up fanbase.
