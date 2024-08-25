FanDuel Reveals Colts Odds to Win AFC South in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts are entering the 2024 regular season as a part of one of the most promising young divisions in the NFL. The AFC South features the Colts, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans. While the Colts boast a freakishly athletic quarterback in Anthony Richardson, the Texans have the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year in C.J. Stroud. The Jaguars are led by Trevor Lawrence, who has plenty of wins over Indianapolis and some playoff experience. Lastly, the Titans have the talented Will Levis from Kentucky to front their offensive charge with new head coach Brian Callahan.
Last year, the Texans narrowly defeated Indianapolis in week 18 to make the postseason and take the AFC South crown. To conclude 2023, Houston won the division and grabbed a playoff spot (10-7), Jacksonville finished second (9-7), Indy third (9-7), and Tennessee fourth (6-11). Heading into the new campaign, FanDuel believes Indianapolis' chances haven't changed, placing them with +310 odds to capture the division.
FanDuel AFC South Odds for 2024
-Houston Texans (+105)
-Jacksonville Jaguars (+270)
-Indianapolis Colts (+310)
-Tennessee Titans (+950)
Houston as the favorite makes sense, especially after adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Jacksonville did miss the 2023 playoffs but swept Indianapolis, which is why the Colts find themselves only ahead of the Titans with these odds.
If Steichen wants to get Indianapolis its first AFC South title since 2014, they must get all-out production from their stalwarts. On offense, linemen like Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly will lead the protection so Richardson can operate from under center. Weapons Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs will be leaned upon to kick-start the passing attack and set up the ground game.
As for the defense, the front is where everything is won and lost. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart command a deep defensive trench group that was the fifth-best in sacks last year (51). While the Colts may have lost Samson Ebukam for the season to an Achilles injury, Laiatu Latu has seemingly filled in without delay to secure the edge with Kwity Paye. Linebackers E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin watch over the second level to help the corners and safeties like Kenny Moore II and Julian Blackmon.
Indianapolis was on the cusp of taking the division last year with mostly a backup QB and injuries all over the depth chart, so there's no reason to count out the Colts with a healthy Richardson and Taylor. But Indianapolis will have to play fantastic to compete with what might become the toughest division in the NFL within the next few years.
