Colts Fans Send Message to Jim Irsay with Empty Seats vs. Titans
The home crowd for the Indianapolis Colts is running thin against the Tennessee Titans in a crucial Week 16 matchup. Pictures show the Lucas Oil Stadium stands as nearly half-empty, despite playing a divisional matchup.
All those white lines in the crowd? Empty seats. Lucas Oil holds nearly 70,000 people for Colts games but Sunday's matchup sees a very different number. So far this year, the Colts are averaging over 66,000 in attendance.
It's clear that the city is sending a message to billionaire owner Jim Irsay. Fans are tired of mediocrity and disappointing seasons as 2024 marks the 10th straight year the team has missed out on an AFC South title.
Fans posting on X shared their thoughts about the lack of fans showing up.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
(Via @runtmc317): "Message being sent to Jim Irsay that the fanbase is done with mediocrity. Well done."
(Via @NyWinning1216): "Jim Irsay your fans are trying to tell you something. Are you going to listen? #Colts #FireBallard #ForTheShoe"
(Via @Naptown_HTown): "Good, the fans need to express that this era's mediocrity isn't good enough. Saaw this down here in Houston prior to what they have goin' now. It's arguably the strongest way the "voice" of the fan will be heard. #ForTheShoe"
(Via @Huntxr276): "Maybe Jim will realize the people aren't happy with the product on the field"
The point is, fans aren't happy. The Colts have consistently brought a mediocre product to the field that doesn't win playoff games. If the team wins, fans will come back.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.