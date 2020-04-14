AllColts
Top Stories
News

Colts Flashback: Jerrell Freeman Pitches McDonald's Colts Blitz Box

PhilB24

(Colts Flashback is a series that highlights interviews in recent years.)

INDIANAPOLIS — As an understated, undrafted addition to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, linebacker Jerrell Freeman never expected to be in a television commercial.

Much to his chagrin, considering the relentless razzing he received from teammates, Freeman appeared in a 2014 McDonald’s of Central Indiana ad for the Colts Blitz Box (see ad here). His signature and No. 50 are on each box.

Freeman, in full uniform, starts the 30-second commercial by pushing a blocking sled to a drive-thru window. He takes off his helmet and the server excitedly recognizes him. She asks, “Question, will you tackle my ex-boyfriend? (Laugh.)”

Freeman actually never says a word. He doesn’t have a single line. He smiles, gives her a fist bump and accepts his Colts Blitz Box.

“I still haven’t really seen it,” Freeman said the week after the ad debuted. “I’ve seen a partial clip of it, but I haven’t really seen it.

“Yeah, they made me do a little heavy lifting with the sled and they were like, ‘Just stand there and smile. That’s all we need out of you.’”

Truth be told, he wasn’t even sure what was in a Colts Blitz Box. The $12.99 boxes contained two Big Macs, two 10-piece chicken McNuggets, four sauces and two French fries. Fans also received a free Colts pennant while supplies lasted.

Freeman paused when asked about the box’s contents. He did get the Big Macs and French fries correct.

Seated nearby during the locker-room chat was amused defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois, who was rather amused that “Free” was in a commercial.

“It might come with like a Jerrell Freeman toy, like in a Happy Meal,” Jean-Francois said with a straight face.

“Really?” Freeman asked.

Uh, no. No toy.

“I’m not big enough for a bobblehead,” Freeman said.

Considering Jean-Francois was always one of the more conversational Colts, he couldn’t resist adding a sarcastic compliment.

“We want him to succeed in the TV world because one day we might actually come on his show,” Jean Francois said. “So we’re going to cheer him on as much as we can.”

After his first commercial experience, Freeman showed he knows how to be the politically correct pitch man. A player with very little body fat wouldn’t eat this fast food, right?

“I love McDonald’s,” he said, pointing his index finger. “Love it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Twenty-One Years Later, Brandon Burlsworth Legacy Endures For Retired Indianapolis Colts Coach

Longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd reflects on how Burlsworth, an offensive guard selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999, made a lasting impression in such a short time before the All-American's death 10 days later.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Unveil New Logos

New designs incorporate Indianapolis Colts connection to the Hoosier State as well as jersey numbers worn in the 1950s and 1960s.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Fullback Roosevelt Nix Sees Opportunity With Indianapolis Colts

Be it as a blocker creating holes in the Indianapolis Colts' solid rushing offense or contributing on special teams, the 2017 Pro Bowl player looks to make a mark any way he can after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Dan Cole

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with longtime Indianapolis Colts season ticket holder and proud tailgate host Dan Cole, 59, of Madison, Ind., who shares his takes in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Cole’s dogs are named “Cap,” after “Captain Comeback” Jim Harbaugh, and “Goose,” after former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts' Tight End Needs Could be Met by Cole Kmet

The Notre Dame prospect is considered far and away the best tight end in the upcoming draft and the Colts have two second-round picks, where Kmet is projected to be taken. Will he still be available at the 44th overall selection or would the Colts have to take him earlier at No. 34?

PhilB24

by

JonAlbertson

ColtsSpeak: Justin Henson

ColtsSpeak starts off with Justin Henson, 38, Noblesville, Ind., who offers his views on the Indianapolis Colts in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Henson has been a Colts fan since running back Marshall Faulk was drafted in 1994.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

Left-Field Thoughts on Indianapolis Colts Draft, Like Possibly Picking a Running Back

Keep in mind Colts starting running back Marlon Mack is entering a contract year and the top three-rated running backs are projected to go in the second round, where the Colts have two selections.

PhilB24

by

ColtsFan4ever

Reviewing Last Decade of NFL Drafts, Who Have Been Best Picks at No. 34 and 44?

The Indianapolis Colts have the 34th and 44th overall picks in the second round of the upcoming draft, so how fruitful has that spot been for other teams since 2010? The best player taken at 34 has been Dallas All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in 2014.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Fans Wanted for 'ColtsSpeak'

If you're a diehard Indianapolis Colts fan who has opinions on the men in blue, share them in this weekly question-and-answer format that debuts on Friday.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

If Indianapolis Colts Draft a QB, Could it be Jacob Eason?

The strong-armed Washington Huskies quarterback is projected in many NFL mock drafts to be a possible second-round pick for the Colts at No. 34 or 44 overall.

PhilB24

by

Canuck420