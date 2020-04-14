Colts Flashback: Jerrell Freeman Pitches McDonald's Colts Blitz Box

(Colts Flashback is a series that highlights interviews in recent years.)

INDIANAPOLIS — As an understated, undrafted addition to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, linebacker Jerrell Freeman never expected to be in a television commercial.

Much to his chagrin, considering the relentless razzing he received from teammates, Freeman appeared in a 2014 McDonald’s of Central Indiana ad for the Colts Blitz Box (see ad here). His signature and No. 50 are on each box.

Freeman, in full uniform, starts the 30-second commercial by pushing a blocking sled to a drive-thru window. He takes off his helmet and the server excitedly recognizes him. She asks, “Question, will you tackle my ex-boyfriend? (Laugh.)”

Freeman actually never says a word. He doesn’t have a single line. He smiles, gives her a fist bump and accepts his Colts Blitz Box.

“I still haven’t really seen it,” Freeman said the week after the ad debuted. “I’ve seen a partial clip of it, but I haven’t really seen it.

“Yeah, they made me do a little heavy lifting with the sled and they were like, ‘Just stand there and smile. That’s all we need out of you.’”

Truth be told, he wasn’t even sure what was in a Colts Blitz Box. The $12.99 boxes contained two Big Macs, two 10-piece chicken McNuggets, four sauces and two French fries. Fans also received a free Colts pennant while supplies lasted.

Freeman paused when asked about the box’s contents. He did get the Big Macs and French fries correct.

Seated nearby during the locker-room chat was amused defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois, who was rather amused that “Free” was in a commercial.

“It might come with like a Jerrell Freeman toy, like in a Happy Meal,” Jean-Francois said with a straight face.

“Really?” Freeman asked.

Uh, no. No toy.

“I’m not big enough for a bobblehead,” Freeman said.

Considering Jean-Francois was always one of the more conversational Colts, he couldn’t resist adding a sarcastic compliment.

“We want him to succeed in the TV world because one day we might actually come on his show,” Jean Francois said. “So we’re going to cheer him on as much as we can.”

After his first commercial experience, Freeman showed he knows how to be the politically correct pitch man. A player with very little body fat wouldn’t eat this fast food, right?

“I love McDonald’s,” he said, pointing his index finger. “Love it.”