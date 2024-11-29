Four Colts Ruled Out Ahead of Patriots Clash
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out wide receivers Josh Downs and Ashton Dulin along with offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini and Braden Smith ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.
Downs will miss his third game of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. Downs was able to play out the rest of that game but is now considered week-to-week moving forward. The sophomore receiver leads the team in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and yards after catch.
Dulin's absence may be felt as the Colts receiving corps continues to suffer from injuries. While he only has two receptions on the season, his deep threat speed and run-blocking abilities will both be missed by Indy's offense.
After missing practices on Wednesday and Thursday, wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to take the field in Foxborough. Quarterback Anthony Richardson will have limited options, but it's better than seeing Pierce, Downs, and Dulin all out at the same time.
Protection-wise, Bortolini will miss Week 13 with a concussion he suffered in his last start against the Lions. Bortolini has filled as the starting center for Ryan Kelly for over three weeks. The Colts will likely turn to third-string center Danny Pinter against the Patriots.
Smith did not participate in practices all week due to a personal matter. Expect the team to play Matt Goncalves in his spot since left tackle Bernhard Raimann is making his return this weekend.
It'll be two rookies and a guy who hasn't started since 2022 on the offensive line for the Colts, meaning Richardson will likely face a good amount of pressure for the second consecutive week. If the run game can get it going, it would take a ton of the expectations off of Richardson.
Colts vs. Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
