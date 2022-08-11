Frank Reich ‘Hopeful and Optimistic’ Shaquille Leonard Will be Ready for Colts’ Opener

At this time last year, the Indianapolis Colts were dealing with a myriad of injuries to high-profile players.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was recovering his surgically repaired foot, and his availability for the season opener was in jeopardy. The same could be said for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who underwent the same surgery Wentz did just one day later. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly also missed extended time due to a hyperextended elbow.

Fast forward to 2022, and the landscape has changed. New quarterback Matt Ryan is healthy and using camp to get the offense off to a fast start. Nelson and Kelly are healthy also as the offensive line works to create continuity.

So far, the Colts have been fortunate in the injury category in training camp. However, one very important player has yet to see the field.

Shaquille Leonard, the heart of the Colts’ defense, is currently recovering from back surgery earlier this summer. The All-Pro linebacker underwent the procedure on June 7th after continued discomfort. Leonard has yet to practice so far in training camp, and questions concerning his availability for Week 1 will continue to surround the Colts until there is clarity on the situation.

For head coach Frank Reich, all possible outcomes are being considered as the Colts prepare for the start of the season.

“We’re talking about every scenario,” Reich admitted after practice on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’s ready but you’re preparing as if he’s not going to be ready. You prepare for the worst-case scenario.”

The Colts and Leonard thought it would be best to take care of the back issue before it got any worse, possibly jeopardizing even more regular season action. Doctors discovered that Leonard had disks pinching a couple of nerves in his back that were causing the pain and contributed to his ankle and calf injuries from a season ago. Leonard played the entire 2021 season while nursing a bad ankle and continued to play at an All-Pro level.

When Leonard spoke to the media before training camp began, he did not want to put a timeline on his recovery. Leonard did, however, admit to feeling instant relief after the surgery and confident in his rehab.

“I think the way I’m going now (I’m) very happy with the way we’re going,” Leonard said. “I’m just going to take it day by day. Just hope for the best and just get ready to rock and roll whenever the opportunity comes and just take the field running.”

Leonard may not be participating on the field during training camp, but his presence is still felt on the field every day. Leonard is at every practice in street clothes, encouraging teammates and keeping an upbeat spirit. Leonard jogs from one area of the field to another, showing no signs of pain or a limp.

But even though Leonard cannot participate physically with his teammates, he can still be locked in mentally. The Colts are implementing a new defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Leonard is taking in as much information as he can in meetings and through his film study.

“Shaq is preparing like he’s playing Week 1,” Reich explained. “He’s doing a lot of extra work and he’s getting his mind right ready to play. That’s exactly what needs to happen. He’s got his mind ready to play. The players got to think he’s playing as soon as he can. Then, we all get together and trust the process and figure out what’s right.”

Leonard’s role will change to some degree in the new defensive scheme. Leonard is listed as the starting MIKE linebacker on the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart instead of the starting WILL linebacker where he has played the past four seasons. Under Bradley, the MIKE is the linebacker that takes point in the run game, reacting to the offense and filling the run gaps. With Leonard’s football IQ and instincts, it seems like a role he should thrive in.

However, it is still difficult to replace live reps with mental reps. Returning to practice is still a very important step in Leonard’s recovery. While Reich has admitted that Leonard would not need much practice before returning to live-game action, it is still imperative before he can be cleared to play.

“Every player is different,” Reich continued. “I think it’s going to depend on what it looks like those last couple of weeks before he gets on the field. How much activity is he doing out here, what exactly is he doing, how much contact is there – some sled work, pad work, conditioning. The whole thing. So, we’ll kind of gauge it by that.”

The Colts know they have the pieces to have a dominant defense in 2022. The defensive unit, led by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, has already shown what they are capable of in camp. But Leonard helps put this unit over the top, and the Colts continue to be optimistic that a return to the field for #53 is happening sooner rather than later.

“With Shaq, he’s so instinctive and so smart and he’s really putting in the time,” Reich said. “We want him to get as much (practice) as possible but he’s a unique player, we want to get him on the field as soon as we can.”

Colts fans around the world are very much in agreement with that as well.

