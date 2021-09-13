Colts' Frank Reich Says He 'Saw Some Good' In Carson Wentz's Debut

Wentz was under duress throughout the game against the Seahawks, but the new Colts' signal caller produced under pressure.

While the end team result wasn't what the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the performance of new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz can be viewed a shining beacon of hope.

Wentz, who was under duress throughout the game from a tough Seattle Seahawks' front seven and a shockingly passive and porous Colts' offensive line, stood tall in the face of adversity on Sunday, turning in a strong performance in his Colts' debut.

The new face of the Colts threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns despite taking three sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Wentz found receiver Zach Pascal twice for touchdowns and also added some options for the Colts offensively with his legs, picking up 23 yards on four carries, though he did lose a fumble on a botched snap prior to a quarterback sneak attempt.

Overall, Wentz certainly wasn't the issue on Sunday and looked extremely comfortable and confident in the Colts' system, though the offensive line was a real challenge to play behind.

After the loss, Colts' head coach Frank Reich stated his feelings on his new signal caller's debut.

“I thought there was a lot of good," Reich said to reporters Sunday. "I thought there was a lot of good. I thought he seemed comfortable. The operation seemed fine. It wasn’t a perfect game, obviously, there were some mistakes, but we all made mistakes. Every one of us. We all have to get better.”

It certainly was far from a perfect game, largely due to the real struggles the offensive line — particularly left tackle Julie'n Davenport — had on the day against the Seahawks.

However, it's hard to not feel good about the performance Wentz put together against a tough defense. Though the loss stings and marks the eighth straight loss to open the regular season for the Colts, Wentz believes the way the Colts were able to close with a touchdown should carry over into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I mean coming away from it, I think that the way we started the game – obviously we'd love to score there, but the way we came out, moving the ball, that was encouraging," Wentz said to reporters Sunday. "The way we finished offensively there, getting that touchdown late, I think was definitely encouraging, something we can build off of. But really outside of those two drives we have to be better and there's stuff we can learn from, but I think we can take those two drives and see what we can do, what we are made of and kind of build from there.”

Things won't get any easier in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium, but if Wentz can continue to play well in the face of adversity, the Colts' team should find its footing and take off once fully healthy.

Have thoughts on Carson Wentz's debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

