Colts’ Frank Reich Gives Shout-Outs to Washington’s Ron Rivera, Punter-Turned-Wrestler Pat McAfee

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — They were varying words of encouragement, considering the stark contrast in circumstances, but Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wanted to convey his best wishes to Washington coach Ron Rivera as well as retired Colts punter Pat McAfee on Saturday.

Reich started his post-practice Zoom video call with a few words about Rivera, who recently self-diagnosed himself with lymph-node cancer. Rivera intends to keep coaching and gave a stirring speech to his players on Saturday.

“I just want to start out wishing Ron Rivera and his family the best,” Reich said. “Obviously, I heard news of the cancer diagnosis. I’m glad to hear that everybody is optimistic about it, but our thoughts and prayers are with Ron and his family. I have a lot of respect for Ron personally and professionally, so thoughts and prayers with him and his family.”

Rivera, 58, said the cancer was caught early and the prognosis is good. He will undergo five treatments per week — a mixture of chemotherapy and proton therapy — for seven weeks.

Turning to the lighter side of sports, which is where retired Colts punter Pat McAfee thrives, Reich wanted to wish the best to the retired player, who will make his WWE wrestling debut against Adam Cole in Saturday night’s NXT Takeover, which will stream live on the WWE Network.

“Secondly, excited for Indy tonight, right?” Reich said. “It’s a big sports night with Pat McAfee. He is a favorite of all of ours, so I am looking forward with great anticipation for his debut tonight – his wrestling debut. I won’t get to see it live, but I will make sure to see a recorded copy of it.”

McAfee, who punted for the Colts from 2009 to 2016, was known as one of the more amusing locker-room characters when he played. He’s taken his comedic abilities online with a daily podcast, among other ventures.

“He’s special to all of us here, as I know he is to many people out in Indy,” Reich said. “So, let’s support Pat in this endeavor. It will be fun. It will be fun to see him.”

McAfee and Cole have hyped the match with the expected trash talk.

McAfee confidently told TMZ Live what he expects from the match.

"I'm going in there hoping to kick his ass pretty quick!” McAfee said.

The zany McAfee added that he’s always thought he was made for the professional wrestling world.

We shall see.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

