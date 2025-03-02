Colts Free Agent Will Garner League-Wide Attention
The Indianapolis Colts have finished their NFL combine evaluations and now focus on the upcoming free agency cycle for the league. The team is anticipated to bring in outside talent but must look deeper into their in-house names set to hit the open market.
Talents like center Ryan Kelly, guard Will Fries, and linebacker E.J. Speed will warrant tough decisions for the Colts' front office on whether to let walk or retain. Perhaps a player considered overlooked is edge Dayo Odeyingbo.
While Odeyingbo didn't have an electric 2024, he did notch 3.0 sacks and led Indianapolis in quarterback pressures per Pro Football Focus with 42. Odeyingbo is the best rotational piece for Lou Anarumo's edge position and is the subject of ESPN's article detailing free agency news.
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano describe Odeyingbo and why he's alluring to sign for any NFL team needing more pop on the defensive front.
The Colts defensive lineman has the versatility and length that teams covet.- Jeremy Fowler & Dan Graziano | ESPN
Odeyingbo is a powerful player who can ruin any blocker one-on-one, as he displayed with the aforementioned QB pressures. He also isn't far removed from his best season (2023) where he stacked 8.0 sacks, 38 tackles (nine for loss), and two passes defended (all career-bests).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Odeyingbo missed most of his 2021 rookie season due to an Achilles injury, he stepped up his game in 2022 and never looked back. His sacks dipped in 2024, but the drafting of 15th overall pick Laiatu Latu likely played into that.
Odeyingbo has a free-agent value of $16.0 million (Spotrac), which seems a bit high. Given he hasn't eclipsed 8.0 sacks in his short career, it's unlikely he commands that type of deal. Tossing out a number like $8-10 million may be more realistic.
Odeyingbo is a great fit for what the Colts are trying to do defensively. The edge room consists of Odeyingbo, Latu, Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, and Samson Ebukam. If the Colts don't cut Ebukam and re-sign Odeyingbo, it gives them a solid rotation for the edge in 2025.
If all of these possible occurrences fall in line, Odeyingbo might have more opportunities to shine despite adding Ebukam back to the fray. Ebukam missed all of 2024 due to an Achilles setback but led the squad in sacks the previous year (2023) with 9.5. He'll look to continue that momentum despite a blank for 2024.
Odeyingbo needs to factor into the Colts' plans for their defense. Anarumo is a new coordinator who will likely want a powerhouse like Odeyingbo in the trenches; the former second-rounder can be a staple of the rotation and is a pressure-machine when given chances.
Indianapolis has $34,947,239 to work with for the 2025 offseason. It's logical and smart for Chris Ballard to re-sign Odeyingbo to grow within Anarumo's scheme, possibly ascending to more sacks and impact than in 2024.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.