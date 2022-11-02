Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job.

Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings.

Is it any surprise that the Colts receive a failing mark in CBS Sports' midterm grades for all of the NFL teams?

Jeff Kerr had the unenviable task of grading every team in the NFL, and the Colts joined the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams with failing grades.

Kerr didn't pull any punches in his assessment of the Colts' season.

Benching a veteran quarterback after trading draft picks for him and taking on his salary isn't good. Neither is firing the offensive coordinator after eight weeks. That's life in Indianapolis, a franchise that has significantly failed to meet preseason expectations.



Jonathan Taylor anchors one of the worst rushing teams in football and the Colts offensive line has been horrible to boot. The defense has more than held its own without Shaquille Leonard for the majority of the year, but a team with an offensive coach like Frank Reich should be better.



The Colts are fortunate they are in the AFC South. -- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

At 3-4-1 the Colts are still in the playoff race in the AFC and take on the New England Patriots this week. Hovering around .500 will keep a team in the playoff race for much of the season.

If the Colts can do that, it could give Ryan's replacement, Sam Ehlinger, time to get some experience as the playoffs draw closer.

The Cincinnati Bengals eeked into the playoffs at 10-7 last year before getting hot and making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Can the Colts replicate that formula in 2022 with a young quarterback?

It might be the only way head coach Frank Reich saves his job while those are around him are losing theirs.