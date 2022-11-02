Skip to main content

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

CBS Sports handed out midterm grades for the entire NFL, and the Indianapolis Colts got pretty much what was expected.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job

Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings.

Is it any surprise that the Colts receive a failing mark in CBS Sports' midterm grades for all of the NFL teams?

Jeff Kerr had the unenviable task of grading every team in the NFL, and the Colts joined the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams with failing grades. 

Kerr didn't pull any punches in his assessment of the Colts' season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benching a veteran quarterback after trading draft picks for him and taking on his salary isn't good. Neither is firing the offensive coordinator after eight weeks. That's life in Indianapolis, a franchise that has significantly failed to meet preseason expectations. 

Jonathan Taylor anchors one of the worst rushing teams in football and the Colts offensive line has been horrible to boot. The defense has more than held its own without Shaquille Leonard for the majority of the year, but a team with an offensive coach like Frank Reich should be better. 

The Colts are fortunate they are in the AFC South. -- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

At 3-4-1 the Colts are still in the playoff race in the AFC and take on the New England Patriots this week. Hovering around .500 will keep a team in the playoff race for much of the season. 

If the Colts can do that, it could give Ryan's replacement, Sam Ehlinger, time to get some experience as the playoffs draw closer.

The Cincinnati Bengals eeked into the playoffs at 10-7 last year before getting hot and making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Can the Colts replicate that formula in 2022 with a young quarterback?

It might be the only way head coach Frank Reich saves his job while those are around him are losing theirs.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19331878
Film

The Mechanics of Sam Ehlinger: Week 8 vs Washington

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) smiles at fans from the bench as time winds down Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Nyheim Hines Says Goodbye to Colts, Teammates React

By Jake Arthur
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with running back Nyheim Hines (21) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) draws back for a pass Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Shows Promise in Loss vs. Commanders

By Andrew Moore
USATSI_19332139
News

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) celebrates his long run in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Film

Parris Campbell's Emergence Has Been A Welcomed Surprise: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) during the second half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

TRADE: Colts Send Nyheim Hines to Bills, Per Report

By Jake Arthur