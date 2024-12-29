WATCH: Colts Allow Second Giants TD with Hapless Tackling
The Indianapolis Colts are falling apart to the 2-13 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. After allowing rookie wideout Malik Nabers to score, Indianapolis missed more tackles to allow veteran pass-catcher Darius Slayton to end up with paydirt.
The Colts were down 7-3 and allowed Slayton too much room for Drew Lock to hit him easily, then missed tackles to allow 30+ yards for a score to put Indy down 14-3.
Along with a missed field goal from kicker Matt Gay, Indianapolis must regain momentum after getting punched in the face early with so many offensive/defensive miscues. If Indianapolis drops to 7-9 to the league's worst team with their playoff hopes on the line, there may be some changes ahead and tough decisions to be made.
We'll see if the offense will continue to lean on running back Jonathan Taylor or try to air it out more with nearly nothing working offensively for Shane Steichen up to this point.
