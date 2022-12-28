Colts, Giants Injury Report: Injuries Lingering Into Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts dealt with injuries in Week 16 that are still lingering into Week 17.

The Indianapolis Colts must quickly throw last week's loss in the past and turn their focus to Week 17 and their road matchup with the New York Giants.

Having just played on Monday Night Football, the Colts conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday rather than a full practice. "Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice," the team stated.

The Colts are still without two starters who were ruled out last week, Kylen Granson and Kenny Moore II. Ashton Dulin was also added to the report after taking a thunderous hit on Monday that put him in the concussion protocol. The team also placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. on injured reserve Wednesday with a knee injury.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Giants are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Ashton Dulin (concussion), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Neither Granson nor Moore practiced at all last week, so their status for this weekend is murky at best.

GIANTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest) Limited Participant — CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck)

The Giants are in better shape in terms of injuries. Three starters were limited on Wednesday, however. Jackson has been out since Week 11 with his injury, Ojulari has played in just 6-of-15 games — most recently due to a calf — but recently returned, and Williams has been pretty reliable throughout the season.

