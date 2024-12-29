Colts, Giants Announce Sunday's Week 17 Inactives

WR Malik Nabers is ACTIVE for Week 17.



GIANTS INACTIVES:

CB Greg Stroman

CB Dee Williams

ILB Micah McFadden

C John Michael Schmitz

DL Cory Durden

QB Tim Boyle (3rd QB)



COLTS INACTIVES:

QB Anthony Richardson

DE Isaiah Land

G Dalton Tucker

TE Will Mallory

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore pic.twitter.com/e6pbVa8A5R