Colts, Giants Announce Sunday's Week 17 Inactives
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) and New York Giants (2-13) are nearly set for their matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Heading into the game, the Colts listed quarterback Anthony Richardson (back, foot), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (toe), cornerback JuJu Brents (IR-knee), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) as questionable. Richardson and Brents were later downgraded to out on Saturday.
The Giants listed safety Raheem Layne (knee), linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin) as out, while wide receiver Malik Nabers (toe), defensive tackle Armon Watts (shoulder), guard Austin Schlottmann (fibula), cornerback Dee Williams (toe) were questionable. They later placed Layne on Injured Reserve and activated Schlottmann and Watts from IR.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
- DE Isaiah Land
- TE Will Mallory
- QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot)
- G Dalton Tucker
Richardson's absence is the big news here, but it's something the Colts already prepared for on Saturday, leading to Joe Flacco getting the start. Outside of Richardson, everyone else on the questionable list is able to give it a go.
- QB Tim Boyle (emergency QB3)
- DL Cory Durden
- LB Micah McFadden (neck)
- C John Michael Schmitz (ankle)
- CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin)
- CB Dee Williams (toe)
The big news for the Giants is that star rookie receiver Nabers is active despite his toe injury. For this game, the Giants elevated outside linebacker Boogie Basham from the practice squad to the active roster.
