Colts Get Great News on Star, Bad on Rookie LB Ahead of Texans Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts have officially activated defensive lineman DeForest Buckner ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans, per the team. Buckner's return has been long-awaited after a short IR stint kept the Colts' superstar sidelined for five games.
Having a key piece back in the defensive line should help limit Joe Mixon's impact on Sunday. This marked the first time that Buckner landed on the IR in his eight-year career and he says he's "excited to get back out there". Buckner recorded 1.5 sacks in Indy's Week 1 loss to Houston.
The Colts also announced that linebacker Cameron McGrone has been activated from IR and is no longer questionable against Houston. Fellow linebacker Jaylon Carlies will be taking his spot on the IR after suffering fibula and shoulder injuries.
In another defensive move, the Colts elevated cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the active roster for Sunday's AFC South battle. Joseph, a former second-round pick, saw a few snaps against the Miami Dolphins last weekend and recorded one tackle.
Offensively, Indy announced they have waived running back Evan Hull who was a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. Hull has yet to record a rushing attempt this season and only got one touch in his rookie season which was cut short by injury. The team may try to bring him back to the practice squad.
Colts @ Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon.
