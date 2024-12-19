Colts Get Great Updates on Multiple Key Players Ahead of Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) released their Thursday injury report ahead of an AFC South clash with the rival Tennessee Titans (3-11) in Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip), kicker Matt Gay (neck), wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion), and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) all didn't suit up. All four will be names to monitor ahead of a critical game where Indy's playoff hopes are technically still alive.
If Alie-Cox can't play, Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson will see a bump in snaps. As for Pierce, it gives AD Mitchell a possible shot at more action. If Speed can't overcome his injury designation, Zaire Franklin will assume more responsibility in the second level.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) logged to a limited capacity with cornerback JuJu Brents, who was cleared to return to practice this week.
As for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back), his lingering injury seems to be under control. Also, rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu was able to suit up and appears to be on track to play, along with center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Jaylon Carlies.
Indy might be on the wrong side of the postseason odds, but it still has a slim chance. However, those odds burn up in flames with another embarrassing loss, this time against a divisional foe. Look for Shane Steichen, Gus Bradley, and Anthony Richardson to be their best on Sunday.
