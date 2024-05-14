Colts' Grover Stewart Eyes More Sack Production in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts retained one of their best overall players this offseason, inking defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a three year contract worth up to 39 million dollars. The veteran defensive tackle isn't taking it easy after signing his second extension with the team that drafted him, however.
Despite the big payday, Stewart has lofty goals for himself in 2024. "I just want to be an elite player, man," he said to local media today. Stewart, 30, has already made a name for himself as one of the league's premier run defenders at the 1-tech position. He is already elite in that phase of the game, but Stewart knows that rushing the passer is the next step he needs to take as a player.
"I know I’ve been labeled as one of the best run stoppers in the league, but I want to get to the next level like I always say, man. Everybody’s big on getting the quarterback, so I want to show them that can do that too, along with stopping the run," Stewart explained.
Stewart has struggled to find success as a pass rusher in his career, falling under a 10% pass rush win rate in every year of his career (according to Pro Football Focus). To his credit though, he did notch a career high in that category with an 8.1% mark in 2023. He also logged six quarterback hits last season, which was a career high despite missing six games due to a suspension.
Stewart obviously has the ability to become an elite all around player for the Colts, he simply needs to keep improving and keep getting the chances to make an impact as a pass rusher. Stewart ultimately puts the onus on himself for creating sack production going forward. "I mean I’ve just got to take more advantage of my opportunities when I’m out there. Make it happen when I’m out there," he stated.
While rushing the passer hasn't been the staple of Stewart's game thus far in the NFL, he certainly has the chops for it. He is one of the strongest players in the league and is one of the best defenders at deconstructing blocks in the run game. If he can simply turn that switch on in the pass game, the Colts already impressive pass rush unit could be an even bigger bright spot in 2024.
If Stewart truly adds a pass rush repertoire to his game this upcoming season, the Colts are bound to smash the single-season franchise record for sacks in a year (a mark they already reset last year). The addition of Laiatu Latu along with a jump from Stewart would be a welcomed sight to this Colts' defensive front.
