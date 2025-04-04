Colts Have a Chance to Get These Day-One Starters
The Indianapolis Colts aren't a team built to compete for the Super Bowl anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that there isn't pressure to win right now.
The Colts haven't made the playoffs in the last four seasons, and general manager Chris Ballard was retained this offseason for a ninth year despite the team's lack of success or even a clear identity.
The public pressure for owner Jim Irsay to rectify the Colts' situation was never more intense than this offseason, so there's an assumption that Ballard and Steichen's return comes with some sort of mandate that things must improve.
We saw the Colts be more active than usual in free agency and land top defensive players Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. They also signed the quarterback that they want to compete with Anthony Richardson in Daniel Jones.
Now, the focus shifts to the draft. Normally, the Colts are willing to take players early who need some time to develop and may not be ready to be significant players right away, but they may not be able to afford to do that this year. That means a reliance on players who are ready to go right out of the box.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of players who aren't ranked at the peak of the draft but who could still be starters for their new team by the time Week 1 rolls around. Here are a few of those players that make sense for Ballard and the Colts to rely on early in their careers as day-one starters.
OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
Among the NFL draft prospects mentioned in this piece, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker is the most likely to find himself in the first round, even if his positional value drives him down draft boards to some degree.
He is the mold of a guard who was built to immediately start considering his tree-trunk-like frame, impressive play-strength, history of performing at a high level against top competition and the right attitude to bury opponents at any given opportunity...
This old-school mentality, combined with Booker's obvious physical tools, make him a plug-and-play guard for the next decade, as long as he remains healthy.
Booker is a player you may have seen quite a bit about here on Horseshoe Huddle, and the idea of the Colts selecting him in the first round has begun to gather steam. He's known for being a mauling, dominant run defender despite having elite statistics in pass protection as well. His play style and tenacity fit right in with the offensive line culture that the Colts have built over the last several years.
The Colts currently have vacancies on their line at center and right guard after Ryan Kelly and Will Fries departed in free agency. The Colts did draft Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves last year to prepare for this situation, but the team's long-term plan for the duo could affect who actually starts and if a new one is brought in from the outside. Out of each position on the Colts' line, right guard definitely appears to be the one most open for competition.
OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Ohio State's Donovan Jackson seemed destined to be a starting NFL offensive lineman.
He joined the Buckeyes as a 5-star recruit as the nation's best interior offensive lineman from the 2021 class. By 2022, he became a starter and a first-team All-Big Ten performer. He made three of those squads, while becoming a first-team All-American as a senior.
Interestingly, something changed along the way. After 31 straight starts at left guard, the Buckeyes needed Jackson to bump out to left tackle during their national championship run because of Josh Simmons' torn patellar tendon.
The 6'4", 315-pound Jackson didn't look out of place on an island. He appeared quite comfortable, to the point where some started to view him as a potential NFL starter on some quarterback's blindside. Strong athletic testing numbers and an excellent on-field workout at the combine only intensified the conversation.
He is a ready-made NFL guard, though. There's no projection in that regard. He displayed the requisite play-strength, anchor and heavy hands to immediately fill an interior spot for a long time.
While not necessarily viewed as a legitimate left tackle prospect, Jackson's versatility only increases his value to a team and his chances finding a way into a lineup depending on where help is needed.
Jackson started two-and-a-half straight years at left guard for the Buckeyes before being thrown in for relief when left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, and he looked great doing it. Jackson has enough size (6'4", 315, 33-1/2" arms) and athleticism to play wherever a team may need him, being one of the few five-position-flexible players in this draft class.
The same as with Booker, Jackson would be an immediate candidate to come in and start at right guard. Jackson did have that starting experience at tackle in 2024, but it makes way more sense to capitalize on his abilities in the interior rather than make him your new swing tackle and send Goncalves inside.
LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
The transition from college football to the professional ranks can be difficult for a linebacker, especially one expected to wear the green dot and call the defense.
However, Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman has the experience, athletic profile and instincts to be a rare exception...
Stutsman played in 47 games over his collegiate career, with a 104 or more tackles in each of the last three seasons. Oh, 35 tackles for loss and seven sacks can be added to that tally as well. He clearly has a nose for the football and an understanding of running a defense.
The consensus All-American helped his case with a strong predraft workout, which included 4.52-second 40-yard dash. He is the type of experienced and productive player who should start sooner rather than later.
Stutsman gives you traditional linebacker vibes, stuffing the stat sheet with 100-plus tackles in each of the last three years. He's very instinctive with a high football IQ but isn't necessarily as fluid of an athlete as some of the earlier-round options. Stutsman's ceiling may not be as high but his floor is quite safe.
Colts MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin isn't likely to see competition for his spot in the form of a mid-round draft pick, but tentative starting WILL Jaylon Carlies likely would. Carlies himself was a fifth-round pick last year who missed seven games due to injury. He's an ascending player with a lot of potential that the Colts are excited about, but it goes against everything they've preached this offseason to just hand him a starting job. Stutsman could come in and compete right away with his translatable abilities.