Skip to main content

Colts to Host Local Pro Day April 11

The Colts will host their local pro day on Monday, April 11.

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they will host their local pro day on Monday, April 11.

The event is a chance for eligible players in the 2022 NFL Draft to showcase their skills in front of the Colts' front office and coaching staff. These are often lesser-known players who weren't participants in the Scouting Combine or aren't drawing waves of scouts to their school's pro days.

The full list of participants is not yet known but we will fill you in when we have more information. So far, we do know that Purdue wide receiver David Bell, who is a projected Day 2 pick, is set to attend:

The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30. The first round starts at 8:00pm ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00pm, before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00pm on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What do you still want to see the Colts do this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

George Pickens Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Georgia Bulldogs
News

Colts take Physical WR in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By HH Staff1 hour ago
Nov 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opinion: Colts Will Regret Not Signing a Veteran WR. Here's Why

By Andrew Moore3 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with players after practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

Colts Offseason Program Dates Announced

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
Dec 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) rushes for a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Former Colts Running Back Announces Plans to Retire from NFL

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
USATSI_17815421
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago
Pat McAfee Comp
News

Pat McAfee WrestleMania Highlights

By HH StaffApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17155529
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety, Oklahoma

By Zach HicksApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17016546
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

By Zach HicksApr 2, 2022