The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they will host their local pro day on Monday, April 11.

The event is a chance for eligible players in the 2022 NFL Draft to showcase their skills in front of the Colts' front office and coaching staff. These are often lesser-known players who weren't participants in the Scouting Combine or aren't drawing waves of scouts to their school's pro days.

The full list of participants is not yet known but we will fill you in when we have more information. So far, we do know that Purdue wide receiver David Bell, who is a projected Day 2 pick, is set to attend:

The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30. The first round starts at 8:00pm ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00pm, before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00pm on Saturday.

