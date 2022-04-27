The Indianapolis Colts still have some roster holes to fill on the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they're taking steps to address them.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts hosted free-agent offensive lineman Dennis Kelly for a visit recently.

Kelly was originally a fifth-round pick (No. 153) by the Philadelphia Eagles out of nearby Purdue University in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He has since spent time, most notably, with the Tennessee Titans (2016-20) and Green Bay Packers (2021).

Kelly (6'8", 321, 32 years old) is the type of reliable, versatile offensive lineman that the Colts lack behind their starters. Currently, Matt Pryor and Braden Smith are the projected starters at tackle while Shon Coleman, Brandon Kemp, Carter O'Donnell, and Jordan Murray make up their depth. The issue with that is none of those players saw a single snap in 2021.

Kelly has played in 114 games (51 starts) in his career, seeing 2,655 snaps at right tackle, 464 at left tackle, 428 at right guard, 179 at big tight end, and 126 at left guard. He even caught a pair of one-yard touchdowns in his time with the Titans.

Over the last four seasons, Kelly has an average overall Pro Football Focus grade of 71.4, including the second-best single-season grade of his career last year with the Packers (72.4).

The Colts currently have $13.4 million in cap space, per OverTheCap. Kelly's contract last year with Green Bay was for one year and $1.325 million.

