Colts Expected to Draft Impact Player
The Indianapolis Colts are essentially complete with their big-time free-agent additions. After signing plenty of names to shore up the depth chart in both starting and rotational/backup regards, it's clear that nothing may be off the table for Chris Ballard in the upcoming NFL draft.
In an interesting mock draft from Fox Sports, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down each team's draft selection, but with a twist: every pick is a trade.
For Indianapolis, it's a typical Ballard move to trade back. The Colts traded back from 14th to 18th with the Seattle Seahawks, who use their new selection to take offensive tackle Kelvin Banks from Texas. As for Indianapolis, they still get their tight end of the future in Michigan's Colston Loveland.
"They had four tight ends who caught a combined total of 39 passes last season, so they'd need an upgrade there no matter who their quarterback is," wrote Vacchanio. "But with a young quarterback like Anthony Richardson (assuming he beats out Daniel Jones), a strong tight end is essential."
Loveland might not be the ridiculously hyped tight end prospect that Tyler Warren is, but he's got a potentially bright future in the NFL. The former Wolverine did most of his career damage in 2023 and 2024, with a total of 101 receptions for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns.
Vacchiano continued to discuss the importance of a quarterback like Anthony Richardson having a tight end that he can lean on when needed, as well as how Loveland might be just as good as Penn State's Warren when it's all said and done.
"It's the safety valve in the offense — a short-range weapon the quarterback can rely on when he's in trouble, especially in the red zone. Tight ends aren't always in demand in the first round, so if they can't move up for Tyler Warren, they can drop a little and still get this 6-6, 248-pounder who might end up being just as good."
Loveland is more of a receiving tight end who isn't an elite blocker, but he is serviceable enough. Indianapolis wouldn't draft a tight end like Loveland to block, but more so to be a threat in the receiving game.
The Colts currently have Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, and Jelani Woods on the depth chart, which isn't enough to threaten any defense. Ogletree isn't a big receiving threat, and Mallory has a large question mark hanging over his head.
As for Woods, he hasn't played any football in two seasons, meaning his last catch was in 2022 when the Colts had the likes of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles calling the shots for the offense.
The Colts have to draft a tight end, plain and simple. Whether it's Warren, Loveland, or another tight end in the Day 2 rounds like LSU's Mason Taylor, it's a requirement. Completely expect the tight end Indianapolis drafts to take over right away as the top dog in the position room.
