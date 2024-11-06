Colts' Injury Report Shows 2 Starters OUT at Practice, Star Returns
The Indianapolis Colts' Wednesday injury report has been released, showing good and bad news early in preparation for the Buffalo Bills (7-2).
The three names that emerge immediately are wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back/finger), linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion). Pittman and Franklin didn't practice Wednesday, which is concerning, but doesn't rule either out of the week 10 battle with the Bills being so early in the week. Those two will be the names to watch as practice develops in the days ahead. Pittman specifically has underwhelmed this year, catching only 30 passes for 366 receiving yards and 2 scores through 9 games. His down season can easily be attributed to his ongoing back injury, making Pittman likely around 60-70% when on the field until healthy.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for offensive tackle Raimann, it's a great sign that he's on the field practicing after missing week nine against the Minnesota Vikings with a self-reported concussion. Per Pro Football Focus Raimann has blocking grades of 81.9 overall, 84.3 pass, and 73.0 run, making his potential return a big one for Indianapolis.
The Colts will need all the stars and contributors possible on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against a tough Josh Allen-led Bills team. If the Colts can provide an upset on home soil, it might help Shane Steichen and Joe Flacco regain momentum by hitting the .500 mark once again. We'll see what happens on the practice field in Westfield as the matchup with the Bills draws near.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.