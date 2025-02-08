Colts Go Interesting Direction with 14th Pick in Mock Draft
The NFL draft is over two months away, but teams are hard at work researching and analyzing the prospects who will populate the picks, especially the first round. For the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about shoring up several holes on the roster with more talent for the future and Anthony Richardson.
In a mock draft from NFL.com's draft expert Lance Zierlein, the Colts go a curious way with the 14th overall selection. Instead of picking young talent for the defense or supplying Richardson with another weapon, Zierlein goes with Armand Membou of Missouri for the offensive line.
Membou is on the short side for a tackle, but he has long arms and good tape. He's a good technician and has a chance to start immediately at right guard for the Colts.- Lance Zierlein | NFL.com
This prediction has to be under the assumption that the Colts won't re-sign Will Fries at right guard after a broken leg ended his season in week 5. Even if that happens, Indy can sign help at that position or move pieces around, perhaps even finding a guard replacement later than round one.
Fries is a big-time re-sign candidate for the Colts after playing his best football in 2024, albeit in a small sample. His Pro Football Focus metrics are stellar, with 86.9 overall, 74.9 pass-blocking, and 84.9 run-blocking. Expect Fries to be retained, but if he isn't, Membou is a true unit in the trenches.
Membou played three years at Mizzou and had a great 2024, leading the Tigers in all protection grades, per Pro Football Focus, grabbing 90.4 overall, 87.6 run-blocking, and 85.4 pass-blocking. If the Colts needed offensive line help this pick would make great sense.
But, given how well Fries played before he went down with an injury, the Colts can't let him walk in free agency to another team. Fries might command a bigger contract ($12 million-plus), but it will be worth it to protect Richardson with a player that Tony Sparano Jr. understands can play.
Drafting a rookie to start is risky, especially when the sure thing is only in need of a new deal. It's no knock on the talents of Membou, but rather Zierlein's ideology that Chris Ballard will use his 14th pick on a tackle to play guard.
Mocks can always have some far-out types of predictions, but this one isn't likely to happen. Indy needs a tight end, safety, or cornerback infinitely more than assistance in the offensive trenches. Anything can happen on draft day, but this scenario with the Colts and Membou seems like a stretch.
