Colts' Alec Pierce SHINES Against Jaguars in Close Loss
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco found wide receiver Alec Pierce for a string of massive plays late in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the biggest catch coming from a 65-yard touchdown. Pierce has continued to show his deep threat ability as the Colts look to unleash their young wide receiving corps upon the league.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pierce's touchdown marks his third of the 2024 NFL season as he continues his hot start in his third season. With under three minutes left in the fourth quarter while down a touchdown, Flacco found Pierce deep on the right side of the field. After outrunning his defender, Pierce walked it in for a much-needed touchdown to tie the ballgame.
Flacco filled in for an injured Anthony Richardson this weekend and threw for over 350 yards and three touchdowns. Pierce wasn't involved in the passing game until late but made three big catches to help give a lifeline to the Colts' chances of walking out of Jacksonville with a win.
Pierce has shown a propensity to make massive plays this year and is continuing to be the go-to for explosive moments for arguably the best moments for Indy's offense in 2024. We'll see if the Colts' #1 paid pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. can find his groove in week six against the Tennessee Titans as Indy gets ready to head to Nissan Stadium.
Indianapolis would fall short of the Jaguars 37-34 in their 10th consecutive loss in Jacksonville.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.