Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jaguars Showdown

Week 10 in the NFL brings us a classic AFC South battle.

While the game may not draw a national audience or much attention outside of the two teams’ fanbases, this game holds quite a bit of importance for the home club.

The Indianapolis Colts will be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. While the Jags are 2-6 this season compared to the Colts’ 4-5 record, these teams are 3-3 against each other since the beginning of the 2018 season.

The Colts currently sit two games back of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC and are desperate to get a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Let’s take a look at what it’s going to take for the Colts to knock off the Jaguars and move to .500.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Protect Carson Wentz

The Jaguars got their second win of the season last week with an upset of the Buffalo Bills. One of the reasons they came out on top was their ability to get pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Jaguars had 19 pressures in the game and sacked Allen four times. They also forced Allen to fumble and throw two interceptions. The player of the game was Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen, who recorded a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery on Sunday.

The Colts saw how the Jaguars were able to be aggressive and get pressure on the Bills. It wrecked the entire game plan and resulted in the Bills only scoring six points.

“As far as defensively, good pressure on the passer – 19 pressures, four sacks,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said when asked what he saw on film. “Very disruptive, good mix of coverages, good mix of blitz zone stuff that they do, good players, good front. They play the run well. Everybody knows we respect this team. We’ve had good battles with this team in the time that we’ve been here. So, a lot of respect for them coming in.”

It will be crucial for the Colts to protect quarterback Carson Wentz against the aggressive pass rush of the Jags. Luckily for Indy, their offensive line is playing their best football of the year. The last two games have resulted in one sack per game while paving the way for an average of 171.5 yards on the ground.

A huge part of this is right tackle Braden Smith. Smith returned from a foot strain two weeks ago after missing the previous six games. Since his return, the Colts’ offensive line has been dominant and played to their potential. While Smith is dealing with an elbow injury currently, the expectation is he will play on Sunday.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Continue to Run The Damn Ball

“Run The Damn Ball” made its appearance for the Colts last Thursday night against the New York Jets. The Colts ran for 260 yards on 30 attempts (8.7-yard avg.), dominating the game as Jonathan Taylor (172 yards) and Nyheim Hines (74 yards) accounted for three of the Colts’ six touchdowns.

The Jaguars come into this game as the 12th ranked rush defense in the league, giving up 103.4 yards per game. However, the last time these two teams played, Taylor carved up the Jaguars’ defense for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts are a much better offense when they have a balanced attack of run vs. pass. Being able to run the ball effectively with Taylor and Hines takes the pressure off of Wentz and brings the defense in so Wentz can take shots down the field to the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton.

Expect the Colts to continue placing a heavy emphasis on running the ball and getting Taylor and Hines involved early. The Colts love to impose their physicality on their opponents, and running the ball is a good place to start.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Confuse the Rookie

The Colts will get their first crack at Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. Lawrence was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in April, with many evaluators pegging him as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

While the Jaguars are having a rough season, Lawrence is coming into his own and has shown flashes of greatness already in his rookie season. With the Colts defense struggling against the pass in 2021, they’ll need to make sure they don’t allow Lawrence to get going.

One way the Colts can try to slow down Lawrence is by using various disguises with their defense. Rookie quarterbacks can sometimes struggle when defenses disguise certain coverages, and it leads to mistakes. Look for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to mix up coverages and try to confuse Lawrence.

This feels like a broken record, but the Colts will need to get pressure on Lawrence to force him into some mistakes as well. The Colts were better at generating pressure last week against the Jets, but improvement is still needed in this area. Will this be the week where defensive end Kwity Paye, who had seven pressures a week ago, finally gets his first sack? The Colts are certainly hoping that’s the case.

Have thoughts on the key areas to the game for the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium?

