Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 10

    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Final Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts have quite a clean injury report heading into Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    With only two players on the Colts' final report with designations, one of them is arguably their most important defensive player. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are in just as good of a spot as the Colts from an injury standpoint.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (elbow)
    • Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (back), QB Carson Wentz (illness)
    • Full Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Full Participant — TE Jack Doyle (rest), WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe), OT Braden Smith (elbow), QB Carson Wentz (illness)
    • QUESTIONABLE — DT DeForest Buckner
    • OUT — CB Xavier Rhodes

    The Colts were likely already prepared to play without Rhodes as he failed to practice at all this week. It'll likely be Isaiah Rodgers getting the bulk of the work in his absence. Buckner is iffy to play after his back locked up on him Thursday, according to head coach Frank Reich, although the Colts are optimistic he'll be available after a couple days of rest.

    Hilton and Smith are a couple of big pieces to have back this Sunday. Smith left the game last Thursday and didn't return, while Hilton missed the game altogether in the concussion protocol.

    JAGUARS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DL Adam Gotsis (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel)
    • Limited Participant — QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee)
    • Limited Participant — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back), RB James Robinson (heel)
    • Full Participant — DL Adam Gotsis (rest)

    FRIDAY

    • Limited Participant — RB James Robinson (heel)
    • Full Participant — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DL Adam Gotsis (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back), 
    • QUESTIONABLE — RB James Robinson

    Jack and Robinson have missed parts or all of practice all week, but Jack was able to come back in full on Friday and be cleared from the report while Robinson is questionable.

    Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
