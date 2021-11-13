Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Predictions & Picks

Can the Indianapolis Colts avoid the letdown and take care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South tilt Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium? Will the stars come out on Sunday for Indianapolis once again, or will the Any Given Sunday mantra ring true once again in the NFL? Our experts predict Colts-Jaguars. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It's hard to buy into the belief that there are trap games in the NFL, but that's exactly what the Indianapolis Colts could be staring at in Week 10 at home inside Lucas Oil Stadium against the moribund Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis gets a real schedule break in Week 10, especially coming off an easier Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. With a mini-bye week worked in, the Colts return to action for the first time in 10 days against the two-win Jaguars.

On paper, it appears to be an easy matchup against one of the worst teams in football overall. However, Jacksonville is coming off of an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills, knocking off the top team in the AFC and again looking to play spoiler in Week 10, this time in AFC South play.

Sunday's matchup is one the Colts should be able to handle, but Any Given Sunday in the NFL is real. Can the Colts continue to "Run The Damn Ball" at a prolific rate with star running back Jonathan Taylor? Can Carson Wentz remain smart and safe with the football? Will the Colts' front seven generate a pass rush on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence to disrupt his rhythm?

Horseshoe Huddle's Zach Hicks, Andrew Moore, Jake Arthur and Josh Carney all took a shot at predicting the outcome of the Week 10 matchup between the Colts and Jaguars. It's safe to say the experts are all leaning the same way in this one.

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (5-2): The Colts get another “easy” game at home this week, as they face the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts’ offense is clocking right now and should be able to continue their success against a poor defense. The Colts’ defense needs to find a way to bounce back after allowing 300 yards passing to the Jets’ practice squad QB a week ago. Overall, this is a game that the Colts have no excuse to drop.

Pick: Colts 38, Jaguars 26

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (6-1): The Colts get a blessing two weeks in a row playing teams coming off upset victories. The Jaguars come to town after a win over the Bills and while it seems like Indy has the upper hand, the series is tied 3-3 since 2018. The Colts know what's at stake and have been focused all week. Look for Jonathan Taylor to continue his dominance and the offense to roll. The big question is whether or not the Colts defense will be able to confuse Trevor Lawrence and build some momentum heading into two games against high powered offenses. But Sunday, at least, the Colts will move to .500

Pick: Colts 34, Jaguars 13

Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): (6-1) The Colts finish off their current home slate of games this Sunday as they host a Jaguars team that is not to be taken lightly. Regardless of their 2-6 record, the Colts know all too well what a lowly Jaguars team can do to them. I think it's an easy recipe for the Colts to shove Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines down Jacksonville's throat and make them pay through the air when they load up the box. Defensively, the Colts need to give a 60-minute effort. Without pressure, Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence could potentially eat them alive, so having consistent pressure and tightening up in coverage will be a must.

Pick: Colts 31, Jaguars 17

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (6-1): I do not believe in trap games in the NFL, full stop. However, it's hard to not feel just a bit nervous about this one. Jacksonville is a pesky team, and the Colts' defense has been mostly a mess this season, allowing the Jets to make it a game in Week 9. I don't think those issues on that side of the ball are going away anytime soon, but the Colts are running the football at a prolific rate in recent weeks, and the Jaguars front seven can be had on the ground. I'm expecting another monster Jonathan Taylor game, and a relatively easy Colts' win inside Lucas Oil Stadium to get to 5-5 on the year.

Pick: Colts 37, Jaguars 20

