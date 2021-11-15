Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Snap Counts

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts came out on top over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday, prevailing by a score of 23-17.

The offense was hot early behind the legs of Jonathan Taylor, but the defense and special teams carried the team the rest of the way.

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in the win.

OFFENSE

64 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Braden Smith

57 (89%) — WR Zach Pascal

56 (88%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

54 (84%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

43 (67%) — RG Mark Glowinski

39 (61%) — WR T.Y. Hilton

37 (58%) — TE Jack Doyle

35 (55%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

21 (33%) — RG Chris Reed

18 (28%) — RB Nyheim Hines

12 (19%) — TE Kylen Granson

7 (11%) — WR Ashton Dulin

5 (8%) — WR Dezmon Patmon

DNP/Inactive — QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries

Sunday was the largest percentage of snaps that Taylor has seen this year as he absolutely dominated the backfield occupancy.

Along the offensive line, Glowinski got the nod to take back over his spot at right guard. Reed's been the primary player in that spot since Week 7 but Glowinski received the bulk of the looks in that rotation this week.

With the exception of Ehlinger, everyone else who didn't play was a healthy scratch. Ehlinger did briefly see the field as the Colts tried to trick Jacksonville but a timeout wiped out his would-be play.

DEFENSE

66 (100%) — LB Bobby Okereke, S Andrew Sendejo

65 (98%) — CB Kenny Moore II, CB Rock Ya-Sin

63 (95%) — LB Darius Leonard

48 (73%) — DE Kwity Paye

46 (70%) — DT DeForest Buckner

45 (68%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

42 (64%) — S George Odum

36 (55%) — DT Grover Stewart

35 (53%) — CB T.J. Carrie

33 (50%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

21 (32%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

17 (26%) — DE Isaac Rochell

16 (24%) — DT Antwaun Woods

15 (23%) — S Josh Jones

12 (18%) — DL Dayo Odeyingbo

11 (17%) — DE Kemoko Turay

10 (15%) — S Jahleel Addae

8 (12%) — LB Zaire Franklin

6 (9%) — LB E.J. Speed

DNP/Inactive — DE Ben Banogu, CB Xavier Rhodes

Stallworth saw his most snaps of the season after registering 2.0 sacks last week against the New York Jets. He rewarded his coaches on Sunday with another sack.

Rhodes (calf) was out with injury, but Banogu was a healthy scratch yet again. In Rhodes' absence, Ya-Sin played nearly every snap, with Rodgers also seeing extended work.

The Colts played four different safeties, with Sendejo starting and playing every snap, Odum coming up next with more than half the snaps, and former practice squaders Jones and Addae combining for 25 snaps.

SPECIAL TEAMS

27 (84%) — Matthew Adams, George Odum, Zaire Franklin

22 (69%) — Jordan Glasgow, Ashton Dulin, E.J. Speed

18 (56%) — Rigoberto Sanchez

15 (47%) — Josh Jones

14 (44%) — Anthony Chesley

13 (41%) — Deon Jackson

12 (38%) — Luke Rhodes, Andrew Sendejo, Isaiah Rodgers

10 (%) — Bobby Okereke, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

8 (25%) — Mo Alie-Cox, Nyheim Hines, Jahleel Addae

5 (16%) — Michael Badgley, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Taylor Stallworth

4 (12%) — Jack Doyle

3 (9%) — Zach Pascal, Kenny Moore II, Darius Leonard, Isaac Rochell

2 (6%) — Antwaun Woods

1 (3%) — Kylen Granson, Rock Ya-Sin

