Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Snap Counts
The Indianapolis Colts came out on top over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday, prevailing by a score of 23-17.
The offense was hot early behind the legs of Jonathan Taylor, but the defense and special teams carried the team the rest of the way.
Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in the win.
OFFENSE
- 64 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Braden Smith
- 57 (89%) — WR Zach Pascal
- 56 (88%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- 54 (84%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
- 43 (67%) — RG Mark Glowinski
- 39 (61%) — WR T.Y. Hilton
- 37 (58%) — TE Jack Doyle
- 35 (55%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
- 21 (33%) — RG Chris Reed
- 18 (28%) — RB Nyheim Hines
- 12 (19%) — TE Kylen Granson
- 7 (11%) — WR Ashton Dulin
- 5 (8%) — WR Dezmon Patmon
- DNP/Inactive — QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries
Sunday was the largest percentage of snaps that Taylor has seen this year as he absolutely dominated the backfield occupancy.
Along the offensive line, Glowinski got the nod to take back over his spot at right guard. Reed's been the primary player in that spot since Week 7 but Glowinski received the bulk of the looks in that rotation this week.
With the exception of Ehlinger, everyone else who didn't play was a healthy scratch. Ehlinger did briefly see the field as the Colts tried to trick Jacksonville but a timeout wiped out his would-be play.
DEFENSE
- 66 (100%) — LB Bobby Okereke, S Andrew Sendejo
- 65 (98%) — CB Kenny Moore II, CB Rock Ya-Sin
- 63 (95%) — LB Darius Leonard
- 48 (73%) — DE Kwity Paye
- 46 (70%) — DT DeForest Buckner
- 45 (68%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- 42 (64%) — S George Odum
- 36 (55%) — DT Grover Stewart
- 35 (53%) — CB T.J. Carrie
- 33 (50%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
- 21 (32%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 17 (26%) — DE Isaac Rochell
- 16 (24%) — DT Antwaun Woods
- 15 (23%) — S Josh Jones
- 12 (18%) — DL Dayo Odeyingbo
- 11 (17%) — DE Kemoko Turay
- 10 (15%) — S Jahleel Addae
- 8 (12%) — LB Zaire Franklin
- 6 (9%) — LB E.J. Speed
- DNP/Inactive — DE Ben Banogu, CB Xavier Rhodes
Stallworth saw his most snaps of the season after registering 2.0 sacks last week against the New York Jets. He rewarded his coaches on Sunday with another sack.
Rhodes (calf) was out with injury, but Banogu was a healthy scratch yet again. In Rhodes' absence, Ya-Sin played nearly every snap, with Rodgers also seeing extended work.
The Colts played four different safeties, with Sendejo starting and playing every snap, Odum coming up next with more than half the snaps, and former practice squaders Jones and Addae combining for 25 snaps.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- 27 (84%) — Matthew Adams, George Odum, Zaire Franklin
- 22 (69%) — Jordan Glasgow, Ashton Dulin, E.J. Speed
- 18 (56%) — Rigoberto Sanchez
- 15 (47%) — Josh Jones
- 14 (44%) — Anthony Chesley
- 13 (41%) — Deon Jackson
- 12 (38%) — Luke Rhodes, Andrew Sendejo, Isaiah Rodgers
- 10 (%) — Bobby Okereke, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
- 8 (25%) — Mo Alie-Cox, Nyheim Hines, Jahleel Addae
- 5 (16%) — Michael Badgley, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Taylor Stallworth
- 4 (12%) — Jack Doyle
- 3 (9%) — Zach Pascal, Kenny Moore II, Darius Leonard, Isaac Rochell
- 2 (6%) — Antwaun Woods
- 1 (3%) — Kylen Granson, Rock Ya-Sin
