Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts continued preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday as they hit the field for another day of practice.

    Four Colts players had their practice status upgraded from the day prior while two new players popped up on the report for the first time this week.

    Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (elbow)
    • Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (back), QB Carson Wentz (illness)
    • Full Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

    Smith was able to log a full day of work on Thursday after leaving last Thursday's game early and not practicing on Wednesday. Hilton, Leonard, and Nelson all jumped from limited participants to full. For Hilton, he needed to be able to practice in full before clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

    Read More

    Buckner and Wentz were both new additions to the report but were able to participate in a limited fashion. Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Wentz's illness is not COVID-related.

    Rhodes remained out on Thursday after his preexisting calf injury flared up in last Thursday's game.

    JAGUARS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DL Adam Gotsis (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel)
    • Limited Participant — QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee)
    • Limited Participant — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back), RB James Robinson (heel)
    • Full Participant — DL Adam Gotsis (rest)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton (#13) runs drills during the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
    News

    Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_16200304
    News

    Colts’ RT Braden Smith the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Jaguars

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15392586
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jaguars Matchup

    19 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) catches a pass in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Initial Week 10 Injuries

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17093771
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 9 vs New York Jets

    22 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Reich: Health, Starters Getting 'Synced Up' Key To Turnaround From Colts' OL

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17093650
    Film

    Film Room: Frank Reich Calls a Masterclass Game Against the Jets

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17094873
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Has Near “Flawless” Performance vs. Jets

    Nov 10, 2021