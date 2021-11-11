Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts continued preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday as they hit the field for another day of practice.

Four Colts players had their practice status upgraded from the day prior while two new players popped up on the report for the first time this week.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (back), QB Carson Wentz (illness)

Full Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Smith was able to log a full day of work on Thursday after leaving last Thursday's game early and not practicing on Wednesday. Hilton, Leonard, and Nelson all jumped from limited participants to full. For Hilton, he needed to be able to practice in full before clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

Buckner and Wentz were both new additions to the report but were able to participate in a limited fashion. Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Wentz's illness is not COVID-related.

Rhodes remained out on Thursday after his preexisting calf injury flared up in last Thursday's game.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DL Adam Gotsis (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel)

Limited Participant — QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee)

Limited Participant — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back), RB James Robinson (heel)

Full Participant — DL Adam Gotsis (rest)



