Colts, Jaguars Announce Initial Week 10 Injuries

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 10 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts began the week of preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday as they hit the practice field for the first normally scheduled week that they've had recently.

The Colts are coming off of a "mini bye" after defeating the New York Jets last week on Thursday Night Football. While they still have some injuries to significant players, it's always good to get those extra few days of rest before facing your next opponent.

As for the Jaguars, they're dealing with injuries to even more significant players than the Colts, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, although his status for Sunday doesn't seem too much in doubt.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (elbow)

Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/toe)

Both Rhodes and Smith came out of last week's game banged up, with both missing all or much of the second half. For Rhodes, he has been dealing with his calf injury since before the season began. The elbow is the latest in a litany of injuries for Smith this year.

"No update," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters about Smith on Wednesday. "He won’t be out there today. It’s not looking like he is going to be out there today, but I’m fairly optimistic we’ll be OK (for Sunday). But we’re continuing to evaluate."

Hilton is now participating in a limited fashion, which is the latest step for him to return from the concussion protocol. He'll need to log at least one full practice session before he can get medically cleared, however.

Defensive back T.J. Carrie (knee, Injured Reserve) began practicing Wednesday, which could lead to him being activated sometime soon.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Chris Claybrooks (concussion), DL Adam Gotsis (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), RB James Robinson (heel)

Limited Participant — QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (back)

