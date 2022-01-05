Colts, Jaguars Announce Initial Week 18 Injuries

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 18 Initial Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

    The Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week in the regular-season finale.

    The Colts (9-7) are hoping to claim a spot in the postseason with a win while the Jaguars (2-14) just hope to get the season over with.

    Both teams look pretty good on the injury report among those on the active roster. Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DE DeForest Buckner (knee), G Chris Reed (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), LB E.J. Speed (hip)
    • Limited Participant — S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
    • Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs)

    The most notable injury that's keeping anyone out currently for the Colts is that of starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who left last week's game early. 

    Starting left tackle Eric Fisher being a full participant during the first practice after missing last week's game bodes well for his availability this Sunday, though Matt Pryor filled in well for him against the Las Vegas Raiders. Andrew Sendejo also logging a limited practice is the next step in him returning from the concussion protocol, which he's been in since Week 15. It'll be interesting to see whether he takes back his starting safety spot from George Odum if he can return.

    *Long snapper Luke Rhodes was also activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

    JAGUARS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), LB Damien Wilson (rest)
    • Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
    • Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee)

