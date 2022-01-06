Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field again on Thursday for their second day of practice in preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

A pair of defensive starters remained non-participants for the Colts while a couple of key reserves returned to full participation status after missing Wednesday's practice session.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), G Chris Reed (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), LB E.J. Speed (hip)
  • Limited Participant — S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
  • Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest)
  • Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

Read More

Rhodes seems like a long shot to play after exiting last Sunday's game with his hamstring injury and failing to hit the practice field yet this week. Meanwhile, there hasn't been much doubt cast on Buckner's status yet for this Sunday, but the fact that he hasn't practiced yet this week definitely bears monitoring.

Fisher was able to string together a second full day of practice after missing last week's game with a litany of ailments. Reed and Speed were also upgraded to full participants after sitting out on Wednesday.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), LB Damien Wilson (rest)
  • Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)
  • Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

1 minute ago
(L) Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports), (R) Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (Robert Scheer-Indy Star)
News

Colts Milestones Within Reach vs. Jaguars

25 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) still arms Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) while rushing the ball Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Need RB Jonathan Taylor to Have MVP Performance vs. Jaguars

15 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) bring down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Examines How Colts Can Beat Jaguars

18 hours ago
USATSI_17024305
Film

Why Michael Pittman Jr's 1,000 Yard Season Deserves More Praise

21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) stretches over the pile for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

How the Colts Can Claim a Playoff Spot in the Regular-Season Finale

23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Jaguars Announce Initial Week 18 Injuries

23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Wentzday: Colts QB Carson Wentz Has Lackluster Performance vs. Raiders

Jan 5, 2022