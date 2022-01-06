Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field again on Thursday for their second day of practice in preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

A pair of defensive starters remained non-participants for the Colts while a couple of key reserves returned to full participation status after missing Wednesday's practice session.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), G Chris Reed (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

Limited Participant — S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)

Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest)

Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

Rhodes seems like a long shot to play after exiting last Sunday's game with his hamstring injury and failing to hit the practice field yet this week. Meanwhile, there hasn't been much doubt cast on Buckner's status yet for this Sunday, but the fact that he hasn't practiced yet this week definitely bears monitoring.

Fisher was able to string together a second full day of practice after missing last week's game with a litany of ailments. Reed and Speed were also upgraded to full participants after sitting out on Wednesday.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), LB Damien Wilson (rest)

Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)

Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

