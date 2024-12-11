Colts' Jaylon Jones Ready for Key Meeting with Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts are eyeing what could be their most important matchup of the year coming up in Week 15 vs. an 8-5 Denver Broncos team, the current 7th seed in the AFC and one of the few contenders that stands between the Colts and their first playoff appearance since the 2020 season.
As four games remain in the year, this matchup for the Colts will inevitably have significant implications for making the postseason. If Indianapolis wins, they stay alive, but if they fall short and net a 6-8 record, overcoming the hurdles needed to make Wild Card weekend become virtually impossible.
With sky-high stakes for Sunday, second-year cornerback Jaylon Jones spoke about how he's handling the expectations for the Colts' matchup against the Broncos.
"Every game is important, but we do know what's at stake," Jones said. "We're just going to take every game one step at a time. Just get one percent better every day. It's an important one coming up. But, like I said, every one is important. If we just play our brand of football, man, we'll come out with the outcome we want towards the end."
Jones has emerged as one of the more impactful corners in the Colts' secondary room this season, posting 67 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Facing against a Broncos team that's beginning to get increasingly comfortable on the offensive side of the ball with each passing week, Jones will be a huge part of an Indianapolis secondary that needs to step up for a big game.
Yet, as Jones went on to mention, playing in big games is something he values extremely highly, and even something he's grown accustomed to during his time growing up in Texas.
"It's very meaningful [to play in big games]," Jones said. "Growing up in Texas, playing football in Texas, I always felt like every Friday night was big. Every Saturday in College Station was always big. Now, being at the pro-level, it's always big. Every game counts. I live for games like this. But, I also live for the games people might not see as big. I always see them as big ones. To me, it's always a blessing to step on the field, and it's always an opportunity to get better and just play your game. "
Jones and the Colts will travel to Mile High on December 15th to hopefully secure their second-straight victory and effectively keep their playoff hopes alive and well.
