Experts Proclaim Colts vs Jets Bet to Make
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after a third-straight loss, this time to the 8-2 Buffalo Bills, 30-20 in week 10. However, it doesn't get much easier despite the 3-7 New York Jets ahead. With such a difficult defense that features names like cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and edge rusher Will McDonald IV, Indianapolis has little room for offensive error on the road at MetLife. This scenario might pay off for fans ready to throw down some dough.
The betting experts at ESPN believe that taking the overall under is the play for this potential defensive battle.
The Colts' offense may also face challenges against a tough Jets defense that has kept opponents in check for much of the season. With both teams likely to employ conservative game plans and rely on their defenses, the total of 44 points seems high for what could be a grind-it-out, field position battle.- Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
For Indianapolis, it isn't about a 'conservative' game plan as much as it is 'chaotic.' Shane Steichen and the Colts have looked like hot garbage offensively since naming Joe Flacco as the starter against the Minnesota Vikings. In Flacco's last two contests against the Vikings and Buffalo Bills, he's faired shakily for a veteran of 17 years, with 42/62 throwing (67.7%) for 451 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 fumbles, and 4 interceptions. These aren't numbers that make anyone confident against a Jets defense that ranks third in the NFL in sacks (32.0).
We'll see if Steichen can right the ship against an aggressive and efficient New York defense. While the Jets fired Robert Saleh midseason and look underwhelming with Aaron Rodgers, the Colts appear almost as inept and confused with Flacco under center. If Indianapolis wants to keep their playoff hopes alive, this is a must-win game in week 11. Not many teams resting at 4-7 make the postseason, so Indianapolis will do whatever is necessary to avoid that scenario.
