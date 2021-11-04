Colts Fantasy Week 9: Who Starts vs. Jets?

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Thursday night against the Jets?

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets begin Week 9 of fantasy football tonight as they square off on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts have had some studs stringing together big performances throughout the season while the Jets have had some solid Flex plays.

Let's take a look at which Colts players might provide value this week. We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 27-of-51 (52.9%), 231 yards, 11 rush yards, 3 total TD, 2 total TO = 24.1 FP

Last three games avg.: 18.3-of-32.3 (57.8%), 201.3 yards, 11.7 rush yards, 2.7 TD, 3 total TO = 22.8 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 9 Position Rank: QB15

2021 Jets vs. QBs: 10th (17.9 FPPG)

Starting Wentz after what he did late last week against the Tennessee Titans is probably the last thing many people want to do, but he is at least a good Super Flex option this week at home.

He has reached 200 passing yards in six-of-eight games, including one 400-yard performance. Wentz has also had multiple touchdowns in the last five games and has also thrown the ninth-most deep passes in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. That always adds the likelihood of an 8-to-10-point play at any time.

With the exception of rookie Mac Jones in Week 2, every opposing quarterback has thrown for at least 235 yards against the Jets. The last three quarterbacks New York has faced have all had multiple touchdowns as well, in all averaging 21.7 fantasy points per game.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 16 carries, 70 yards (4.4 avg.), 3 catches (4 targets), 52 yards (17.3 avg.), 1 total TD = 19.7 FP

Last three games avg.: 16.0 carries, 107.3 yards (6.9 avg.), 2.3 catches (3.0 targets), 22.7 yards (10.4 avg.), 4 total TD, 1 total TO = 21.5 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 9 Position Rank: RB1

2021 Jets vs. RBs: 32nd (32.8 FPPG)

Taylor is on fire lately. In the last five weeks, he's reached 100 yards from scrimmage in each, and in four of those, he's had specifically at least 100 yards rushing or receiving.

Against the Jets, opposing teams' top running backs average 118.1 yards of offense and have scored 7 touchdowns.

Taylor is FantasyPros' RB1 this week for a reason. Start him.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 10 catches (15 targets), 86 yards (8.6 avg.), 2 total TD = 25.6 FP

Last three games avg.: 5.3 catches (7.3 targets), 75.3 yards (17.5 avg.), 1 total carry, 3 yards, 3 total TD = 16.3 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 9 Position Rank: WR15

2021 Jets vs. WRs: 6th (26.3 FPPG)

Pittman is breaking out before our eyes and is no longer going to stay a secret. He's had two 80-yard games and two 100-yard games, and he's scored four touchdowns in the last four games, including two in the first quarter last week. Pittman was targeted a whopping 15 times last week, making it the third time this year he'd been targeted at least 12 times in a game.

The Jets have done a solid job against opposing wide receivers, as none have hit the 100-yard mark. However, three have reached 80, and eight have reached at least 10.0 fantasy points.

It seems unwise to bet against Pittman right now, especially with injuries to fellow Colts receivers T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 340 yards allowed, 34 points allowed, 3 sacks, 2 takeaways

Last three games avg.: 324.3 yards, 18.3 points, 2.3 sacks, 3.0 takeaways

FantasyPros Week 9 Position Rank: DST3

2021 Jets vs. DSTs: 32nd (10.6 FPPF)

The Jets give up the most points in the NFL to opposing DSTs in fantasy, and the Colts are DST4 overall. That on its face is a great matchup.

New York has surrendered multiple sacks in all but one game this year, including games of 6, 4, and 5 sacks to start the season. The Jets have also turned the ball over in every game, including multiple turnovers in four-of-seven games.

The Colts are just okay when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback, ranking tied for 16th with 17 sacks, but where they really get ya are the takeaways. The Colts have forced 18 turnovers, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and their 9 fumble recoveries are the most.

What do you think about the Colts' matchup this week from a fantasy perspective? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

