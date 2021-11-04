Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jets Showdown

The Colts look to get back on track as the New York Jets come to Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday Night Football. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made his plea before the 2021 NFL schedule was released that the Colts should host more primetime games.

After the 2020 season, the Colts had been in 11 primetime games since 2015 and had only hosted two of those, the worst rate in the NFL.

While the Colts have four primetime games this year, this week’s matchup is the only time the Colts will be playing at home during those four.

The New York Jets will be the ones coming to play at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday Night Football. This game has plenty of storylines as the Colts (3-5) are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss to the Tennessee Titans while the Jets (2-5) are coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s take a look at the keys to the game for Indy as they try to cling to their playoff hopes.

Feed JT

There was much to be made on Sunday when quarterback Carson Wentz threw the ball 51 times, and running back Jonathan Taylor only had 20 total touches (16 carries, four catches).

Taylor has established himself as the best offensive weapon the Colts have. Every time he touches the ball, there is a chance the play can end in a touchdown. Head coach Frank Reich has said in the past that he would love to get Taylor the ball as often as he can, yet sometimes it doesn’t seem to materialize.

“This is how we use him,” Reich said this week. “I hope when we get in four-minute offense, I hope we can build those carries up where he’s got at the end of the year, he’s got a handful of games where he’s got 30 carries, but probably over the course of the year, he’s probably averaging 20 to 25.”

In the 23 games that Taylor has played with the Colts, the team has a 5-1 record when the star running back carries the ball more than 18 times. When Taylor has 17 carries or less, the Colts are only 9-8 in such games.

The Jets rank 18th in the NFL against the run, allowing 115.1 yards per game. Expect to see the Colts get Taylor involved early and often.

Opportunity for Pass Rush

The Jets come into this game against the Colts a little banged up along the offensive line. Left tackle Mekhi Becton is currently on injured reserve due to an MCL injury. His backup George Fant, who has played well in Becton’s stead, is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

If Fant cannot go Thursday night, the Jets would be down to their third-string tackle in Chuma Edoga. Edoga has started 11 games in his career, with his last start coming Week 6 of 2020.

The tackle situation for the Jets gives the Colts pass rush a perfect opportunity to get some momentum on their side. As a whole, the pass rush has been very disappointing for Indy as they rank 20th in the NFL in pass rush win rate at 40%. The Colts are also only pressuring opposing quarterbacks on a measly 16.3% of their dropbacks, which is the worst rate in the league.

The Colts will want to generate as much pressure as possible against Jets quarterback Mike White. White made his debut for the Jets last week, racking up 405 yards and three touchdowns. Young, inexperienced quarterbacks usually do not do well against pressure, so the Colts will want to make this a priority.

This could be the perfect opportunity for defensive end Kwity Paye to have a breakout game . Paye now has three games under his belt since returning from his hamstring injury and should have the advantage if Edoga is the starter. Will Thursday night be when Paye gets his first sack?

Will Wentz Rebound?

It’s no secret at this point how badly Sunday ended for Wentz and the Colts . The quick start did not hold, and it turned into a disastrous finish. The good news is, the Colts are on a short week, and there is nobody happier about that than #2.

The Jets currently rank 27th in the league against the pass, giving up an average of 275.3 yards per game. Their secondary is full of young, talented players who are also trying to find their way in the NFL.

Before the game Sunday, Wentz was on a little hot streak of his own. He averaged 250.7 yards, two touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 119.4 in the four games prior. If Wentz can get back to what he was doing in those contests, he should have no problem against the Jets.

Look for the Colts offense to use RPOs and running back screens early to get Wentz into a rhythm, setting up deep shots to his favorite target Michael Pittman Jr. The Wentz to Pittman connection has been in full swing, and it does not look to be slowing down anytime soon. We’ll see if Wentz can put the last game behind him and rebound, or if it is the start of his downfall.

Have thoughts on the key areas to the game for the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

