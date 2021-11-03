Colts’ DE Kwity Paye the X-Factor in Matchup with Jets

The rookie pass rusher has not yet recorded a sack this season for the Colts but could be on the verge of a breakout game going up against a banged-up Jets’ offensive line. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

One of the main issues the Indianapolis Colts have had this year is a lack of pass rush.

According to ESPN Analytics , the Colts only have a team pass rush win rate of 40%, ranking them 20th in the NFL. When diving into those numbers a little further, Pro Football Reference shows that the Colts are only pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 16.3% of dropbacks, dead last in the league.

Because the Colts do not blitz much on defense (only 18.7% of the time), it is crucial for the pressure to be generated primarily by the front four defenders. Many times this year, opposing quarterbacks have been able to sit in the pocket and pick apart the Colts’ secondary because the Colts are not generating enough pressure.

“I think it’s getting better,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said last week. “I think it’s getting better as we go and as we start adding guys, I think it will be better. Guys getting healthy and guys coming back and all those things, I think it’ll improve game to game.”

This has been an ongoing theme for the Colts for years now. Ever since the retirement of Robert Mathis in 2016, the Colts have been searching for a dominant edge rusher to help terrorize opposing quarterbacks. From Erik Walden and Jabaal Sheard to Justin Houston and Denico Autry, veteran free agents have come and gone while a long-term solution has not been found.

It certainly isn’t for lack of trying. Since general manager Chris Ballard took over in 2017, the Colts have spent six draft picks in the first three rounds on pass rushers. Tarell Basham, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis, and Ben Banogu were all drafted from 2017-2019 with the hopes that one of them would help revitalize the pass rush.

The results have been mixed. Basham was cut in 2018. Turay has shown flashes, but has had injuries issues and fails to stay consistent. Banogu has had a hard time sniffing the field in his first three seasons.

The best of the group is Lewis, who had established himself as a good run defender and someone who can rotate inside on passing downs to create extra pressure. Unfortunately for Lewis, who is in a contract year, his season came to an end when he tore his ACL after his first career interception last week against the Tennessee Titans.

However, the name with the most hype surrounding his potential as a Colts’ pass rusher is rookie Kwity Paye. Paye was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and someone the Colts envision being a building block for this defense for many years to come.

“Stands for everything we want to stand for,” Ballard said the night Paye was drafted. “He’s in a position that we all know is important at defensive end. We think he’s got really big upside. We think he’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to add to our front.”

Paye has been the starter at right defensive end since training camp, showing stretches of dominance in the preseason. In the regular season, Paye has been a force against the run by consistently chasing down ball carriers and wrapping them up around the line of scrimmage. However, Paye has yet to tally a sack and has not generated much pressure when rushing the passer.

Some of this can be attributed to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Titans, causing Paye to miss two games. Rookie defensive linemen need all of the reps they can get as they get acclimated to the NFL game.

“I feel like I was trending in the right direction (before the injury),” Paye admitted. “Got injured earlier in the Titans game and that kind of sidelined me. I was discouraged just because I was working so hard to get better, improve every week and then it just kind of sidelined me.”

“I think he’s feeling comfortable,” Eberflus said. “I think the training staff is doing a really good job with him in terms of getting him ready, in terms of workload during the week and then getting him to 100 percent or close to 100 percent for the game on Sundays.”

Pass rushers may face the biggest challenge of adjusting to the NFL game out of any position. The speed of the game is so much quicker than in college, and they are going up against much bigger and stronger offensive tackles than they normally faced on Saturdays. This has been no different for Paye, and having his rookie season interrupted by injury was definitely a setback.

This week presents a great opportunity for Paye to get back on track. The Colts play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football and are banged up along the offensive line, specifically at left tackle. Starter Mekhi Becton is on injured reserve due to a knee injury, and backup George Fant has not practiced all week due to an ankle injury. There is a chance Paye is going up against third-string Chuma Edoga when they take the field.

It will be crucial for Paye and the rest of the Colts defensive line to take advantage and get pressure on quarterback Mike White, who is coming off a debut in which he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Young quarterbacks typically do not do well when faced with pressure, so expect an extra effort to generate as much pressure as possible on White.

While many expected Paye to be a dominant pass rusher from the jump, realistic expectations for him were that it would take some time for him to come into his own. This very could be the breakout game from Paye we’ve all been waiting for.

