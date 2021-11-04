Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jets | Week 9| Predictions & Picks

Following a frustrating second-half collapse to the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts have a quick turnaround this week and a primetime game in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets as a potential get-right game. Can the Indianapolis Colts get back on track in Week 9 against the Jets? Our experts predict Colts-Jets. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

At some point, things have to start going the right way for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, right?

RIGHT?

Maybe that starts in Week 9 against the lowly New York Jets inside Lucas Oil Stadium in primetime on Thursday Night Football. The Colts are relatively healthy, are playing decent football overall and need a get-right game to get back on track.

Horseshoe Huddle's Zach Hicks, Andrew Moore, Jake Arthur and Josh Carney all took a shot at predicting the outcome of the game. After a couple of weeks off predicting the outcome of the Colts' matchup each week, the staff is all in agreement as to which team comes out on top Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. inside LOS.

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (4-2): The Colts are dangerously close to a lost season as they head into this Thursday matchup. While this is a perfect “get-right” game on paper, the Jets are coming off of an impressive win against the Bengals with their backup QB. I think this Colts’ team is too talented and desperate to drop this one in front of a national audience.

Pick: Colts 27, Jets 16

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (5-1): The Colts are reeling from a devastating loss to the Titans. From Carson Wentz to Frank Reich to the pass defense, all have to shoulder the blame. Thank goodness for a short week to get the bad taste out of their mouths. While the Jets are coming off a big win against the Bengals, the Colts are fighting for their playoff lives. Time for prime time players, such as Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., to make prime time plays.

Pick: Colts 27, Jets 13

Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): (4-1): The Colts have to win this one, right? While they normally take care of business against weaker teams like the Jets, they struggle to put good teams away (Ravens, Titans). They should have a much easier go of it on Thursday night as the defense makes things difficult against Jets backup quarterback Mike White by flying to the ball. New York is really banged up at tackle, so hopefully the Colts can get some pass rush. Offensively, the Colts have to know that it's Jonathan Taylor's ballgame. Relying heavily on Carson Wentz obviously isn't the answer.

Pick: Colts 24, Jets 10

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (5-1): If there's a week to reestablish the "Run The Damn Ball" mentality within Indianapolis, it's this week against the Jets with a relatively healthy Colts' offensive line, a star running back in Jonathan Taylor, and a quarterback in Carson Wentz who can't seem to stay out of his own way right now. Taylor has been incredible all season long despite a lack of touches, and Frank Reich has heard all the questions all week about Taylor's usage. I expect a heavy workload for Taylor and a terrific performance by the Colts overall.

Pick: Colts 30, Jets 14

