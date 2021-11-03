Colts, Jets Announce Final Injury Report for Week 9

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Final Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets this week on nationally-televised Thursday Night Football.

    Both sides are heading in opposite directions after the Colts had a crushing lost last week and the Jets pulled off an exciting upset.

    Each team is also dealing with injuries to important players that could play a role in this outcome.

    Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

    Read More

    Since the Colts played on Sunday and have just four days to prepare for their next game, their practice schedule is modified for Week 9. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. The New York Jets did not practice on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Each report is an estimation."

    COLTS

    MONDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), S Khari Willis (calf)
    • Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

    TUESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), G Quenton Nelson (toe), S Khari Willis (calf)

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), S Khari Willis (calf)
    • Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)
    • Full Participant — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

    QUESTIONABLE — G Quenton Nelson

    OUT — WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis

    We've known Hilton and Willis would be out for Thursday's game before today as both exited last Sunday's game early and have essentially been declared unavailable by head coach Frank Reich. The Colts have gotten used to being without Hilton this year as he's only played in two games and got injured in both. As for Willis, it looks like it'll likely be Andrew Sendejo and George Odum at safety for the Colts on Thursday.

    Nelson is the real storyline, as his injury became known Monday during the initial injury report. He missed a few games earlier this year with a sprained ankle and was replaced admirably by Chris Reed.

    JETS

    MONDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

    TUESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)
    • Limited Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (personal), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)
    • Limited Participant — OL George Fant (ankle)
    • Full Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

    QUESTIONABLE — OL George Fant

    DOUBTFUL — WR Corey Davis

    OUT — RB Tevin Coleman, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DL Bryce Huff, QB Zach Wilson

    The Jets will be without starting quarterback Wilson, likely top wide receiver Davis, and perhaps starting left tackle Fant. That's a lot to make up for if all three are out.

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) into the air after he scores a touchdown during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31.
    News

    Colts, Jets Announce Final Injury Report for Week 9

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16832620
    News

    Colts’ DE Kwity Paye the X-Factor in Matchup with Jets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17069222
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Starts Fast, Ends Tragically in Loss to Titans

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17067586
    Film

    Carson Wentz's Poor Performance and 6 Other Observations from Colts-Titans

    22 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (25) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Tuesday Injury Report

    23 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive end Larrell Murchison (91) for first and goal Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17069016
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss to Titans

    Nov 2, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball as he's brought down in the end zone by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The pass was intercepted and ran in for a touchdown by Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24).
    News

    Colts' Carson Wentz Explains Decision Making On Overtime Turnover

    Nov 1, 2021