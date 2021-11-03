Colts, Jets Announce Final Injury Report for Week 9

Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets this week on nationally-televised Thursday Night Football.

Both sides are heading in opposite directions after the Colts had a crushing lost last week and the Jets pulled off an exciting upset.

Each team is also dealing with injuries to important players that could play a role in this outcome.

Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

Since the Colts played on Sunday and have just four days to prepare for their next game, their practice schedule is modified for Week 9. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. The New York Jets did not practice on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Each report is an estimation."

COLTS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), S Khari Willis (calf)

Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), G Quenton Nelson (toe), S Khari Willis (calf)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), S Khari Willis (calf)

Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

Full Participant — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE — G Quenton Nelson

OUT — WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis

We've known Hilton and Willis would be out for Thursday's game before today as both exited last Sunday's game early and have essentially been declared unavailable by head coach Frank Reich. The Colts have gotten used to being without Hilton this year as he's only played in two games and got injured in both. As for Willis, it looks like it'll likely be Andrew Sendejo and George Odum at safety for the Colts on Thursday.

Nelson is the real storyline, as his injury became known Monday during the initial injury report. He missed a few games earlier this year with a sprained ankle and was replaced admirably by Chris Reed.

JETS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Limited Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (personal), DL Bryce Huff (back), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Limited Participant — OL George Fant (ankle)

Full Participant — TE Trevon Wesco (knee)

QUESTIONABLE — OL George Fant

DOUBTFUL — WR Corey Davis

OUT — RB Tevin Coleman, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DL Bryce Huff, QB Zach Wilson

The Jets will be without starting quarterback Wilson, likely top wide receiver Davis, and perhaps starting left tackle Fant. That's a lot to make up for if all three are out.

