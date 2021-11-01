Colts, Jets Announce Initial Injuries for Week 9

Here is how the Colts and Jets are looking, health-wise, before this Thursday night's Week 9 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts failed to come out of Sunday's loss unscathed from a health perspective, adding insult to injury.

To make it worse, they have to turn around and play their next game this Thursday evening against the New York Jets. Luckily for them, it's at least at home at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Since the Colts played on Sunday and have just four days to prepare for their next game, their practice schedule is modified for Week 9. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday. Monday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. The New York Jets did not practice on Monday. Monday's report is an estimation."

COLTS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), S Khari Willis (calf)

Limited Participant — G Quenton Nelson (toe)

There are no surprises for the Colts here, as Hilton and Willis both left Sunday's game and didn't return, and Keyes was injured coming into it. Nelson's toe is a new development, however. He's been banged up all year with a foot injury and then an ankle. The Colts placed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on Injured Reserve on Monday after he suffered a patella (knee) injury.

JETS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), WR Corey Davis (hip), OL George Fant (ankle), DL Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee)

The Jets are dealing with three big injuries to starters; Wilson, Davis, and Fant. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already announced that quarterback Mike White will start Thursday against the Colts.

