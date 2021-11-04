Colts vs. Jets, Week 9 Preview: Important Response Needed

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday night's matchup between the Colts and Jets.

This week, the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) look to rebound from a crushing loss suffered last Sunday as they host the New York Jets (2-5) on Thursday Night Football.

It's a chance for the Colts to get back on track but also remind people that their collapse against the Titans was a fluke and that maybe they're not quite done.

Broadcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:20pm ET

Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:20pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: FOX — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline) | Amazon Prime Video — Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color)

FOX — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline) | Amazon Prime Video — Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color) Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

All-Time Series

Colts lead, 42-29 (1-3 in the postseason). The Colts have won two of the last three matchups dating back to 2016.

Last game: Week 3 of 2020; Colts won, 36-7.

Coaching Staff

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Jets: head coach Robert Saleh; offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur; defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich; special teams coordinator Brant Boyer

Colts

QUESTIONABLE — G Quenton Nelson

OUT — WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis

Jets

QUESTIONABLE — OL George Fant

DOUBTFUL — WR Corey Davis

OUT — RB Tevin Coleman, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DL Bryce Huff, QB Zach Wilson

Storylines/Things to Watch

Colts Need Wentz to Rebound: After a streak of games that saw Colts quarterback Carson Wentz playing his best football of the season, he came crashing down to earth last week. He made poor decisions and forced balls in unnecessary situations that doomed the Colts in their overtime loss. The Colts don't need him to play like a star on Thursday night; just take care of the ball and play efficient football.

After a streak of games that saw Colts quarterback Carson Wentz playing his best football of the season, he came crashing down to earth last week. He made poor decisions and forced balls in unnecessary situations that doomed the Colts in their overtime loss. The Colts don't need him to play like a star on Thursday night; just take care of the ball and play efficient football. This Could Be Taylor's Superstar Moment: Pretty much every matchup is a good one for Taylor as an elite player, but this one against the Jets especially, as they give up the best performances to running backs in the league statistically. The NFL's leading rusher, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, just landed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. He was an early candidate for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, and with Taylor as the next in line, he's now in a position to catapult into the OPOY race if he displays a big performance.

Pretty much every matchup is a good one for Taylor as an elite player, but this one against the Jets especially, as they give up the best performances to running backs in the league statistically. The NFL's leading rusher, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, just landed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. He was an early candidate for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, and with Taylor as the next in line, he's now in a position to catapult into the OPOY race if he displays a big performance. Who's Catching Passes?: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is having a breakout year and ranks among the top 10 NFL wide receivers in receptions (45) and receiving yards (594). However, with T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell injured, the Colts need another pass-catcher to step up. Who will it be? Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle, running backs Taylor and Nyheim Hines, and wide receivers Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin are the prime candidates. The Colts didn't make any moves at the trade deadline, so it's got to be somebody.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is having a breakout year and ranks among the top 10 NFL wide receivers in receptions (45) and receiving yards (594). However, with T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell injured, the Colts need another pass-catcher to step up. Who will it be? Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle, running backs Taylor and Nyheim Hines, and wide receivers Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin are the prime candidates. The Colts didn't make any moves at the trade deadline, so it's got to be somebody. Make Mike White Look Like a Backup: Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets quarterback Mike White (filling in for the injured Zach Wilson) played like a star. He completed 82% of his passes, threw for over 400 yards, and had 3 total touchdowns and caught a 2-point conversion. The Colts defense typically does quite well against lower-level quarterbacks so they need to make White look more like the guy who had a 64.8 passer rating two weeks ago against the New England Patriots rather than the player he was last week. Putting pressure on him will be a must.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets quarterback Mike White (filling in for the injured Zach Wilson) played like a star. He completed 82% of his passes, threw for over 400 yards, and had 3 total touchdowns and caught a 2-point conversion. The Colts defense typically does quite well against lower-level quarterbacks so they need to make White look more like the guy who had a 64.8 passer rating two weeks ago against the New England Patriots rather than the player he was last week. Putting pressure on him will be a must. Colts Rookie Watch: This is the perfect night for the Colts to see something from their rookies. As mentioned, they need pass-catchers to step up, and both wide receiver Mike Strachan and tight end Kylen Granson are talented and could be ready for a bigger role. Defensively, linemen Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo already have significant roles. Paye has been a starter all year, but Odeyingbo made his season debut last week and played 16 snaps. With Tyquan Lewis lost for the year with a knee injury, Odeyingbo is in line for more action.

Intriguing Matchups

Colts IOL vs. Jets DT Quinnen Williams: As the Jets' most notable defensive player, Williams is in the middle of a productive campaign with 4.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. Along the Colts' interior line, both Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are considered among the best at what they do, but new starting right guard Chris Reed could make a statement in how he performs against Williams.

As the Jets' most notable defensive player, Williams is in the middle of a productive campaign with 4.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. Along the Colts' interior line, both Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly are considered among the best at what they do, but new starting right guard Chris Reed could make a statement in how he performs against Williams. Colts RT Braden Smith vs. Jets ED John Franklin-Myers: Not many outside the Jetsphere talk about Franklin-Myers, but he's a quality, productive player. He's got 3.0 sacks and 4 tackles for loss this season. Franklin-Myers is the Jets' second-highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus, and he leads them with 23 pressures on the quarterback. Smith is in his second game back from a foot injury that cost him six games and he's got a sneaky matchup in this one.

Not many outside the Jetsphere talk about Franklin-Myers, but he's a quality, productive player. He's got 3.0 sacks and 4 tackles for loss this season. Franklin-Myers is the Jets' second-highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus, and he leads them with 23 pressures on the quarterback. Smith is in his second game back from a foot injury that cost him six games and he's got a sneaky matchup in this one. Colts DT DeForest Buckner vs. Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: Vera-Tucker was considered an elite, can't-miss offensive line prospect going into this year's draft and he's delivering so far by being the Jet's highest-graded offensive player, per PFF. He's both savvy and physically gifted but Colts All-Pro defensive tackle Buckner could probably show him a thing or two.

Vera-Tucker was considered an elite, can't-miss offensive line prospect going into this year's draft and he's delivering so far by being the Jet's highest-graded offensive player, per PFF. He's both savvy and physically gifted but Colts All-Pro defensive tackle Buckner could probably show him a thing or two. Colts CB Kenny Moore II vs. Jets WR Jamison Crowder: Particularly if the Jets' top receiver Corey Davis misses Thursday night's game, Crowder could play a big role. While playing both inside and out, the Colts' stud corner Moore is likely to be matched up with Crowder often. The Jets are solid on third down offensively, so Moore has an important job in the slot guarding Crowder.

Projected Weather

Referee Assignment

Betting Line

2021 Season Leaders

Colts

Passing: QB Carson Wentz (1,926 yards)

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (649 yards)

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (594 yards)

Touchdowns: RB Jonathan Taylor (7)

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke (67)

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner (4.0)

Interceptions: CB Kenny Moore II, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis (2)

Jets

Passing: QB Zach Wilson (1,168 yards)

Rushing: RB Michael Carter (279 yards)

Receiving: WR Corey Davis (349 yards)

Touchdowns: WR Corey Davis (4)

Tackles: LB C.J. Mosley (55)

Sacks: DT Quinnen Williams (4.5)

Interceptions: DE Shaq Lawson (1)

Comparing 2021 Team Stats

Colts

Total offense: 16th (350.9 YPG)

Scoring: 14th (25.0 PPG)

Passing offense: 23rd (228.9 YPG)

Sacks allowed: Tied-15th (16)

Rushing offense: 12th (122.0 YPG)

Third down offense: 18th (39.6%)

Red zone offense: 29th (51.6%)

Total defense: 12th (352.4 YPG)

Scoring defense: Tied-14th (22.9 PPG)

Passing defense: 15th (243.6 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-16th (17)

Rushing defense: 15th (108.8 YPG)

Third down defense: 13th (39.1%)

Red zone defense: Tied-22nd (68.0%)

Turnover differential: Tied-2nd (+8)

Jets

Total offense: 28th (306.4 YPG)

Scoring: 30th (16.3 PPG)

Passing offense: 19th (230.9 YPG)

Sacks allowed: 25th (22)

Rushing offense: 32nd (75.6 YPG)

Third down offense: 11th (42.5%)

Red zone offense: 18th (57.9%)

Total defense: 28th (390.4 YPG)

Scoring defense: 30th (29.4 PPG)

Passing defense: 27th (275.3 YPG)

Sacks: Tied-16th (17)

Rushing defense: 18th (115.1 YPG)

Third down defense: 14th (39.4%)

Red zone defense: 13th (57.6%)

Turnover differential: 30th (-10)

Notes

Taylor needs 2 rushing yards to pass Alan Ameche (1,819) for the fourth-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons. Taylor needs 188 yards from scrimmage to reach 2,000 for his career, making him the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons. Taylor needs one 100-yard rushing performance to pass Curtis Dickey, Randy McMillan, and Lenny Moore (six) and tie Ameche and Marlon Mack (seven) for the sixth-most in franchise history.

Hines needs 2 receptions to pass Joseph Addai (191) for the eighth-most receptions by a running back in franchise history. Hines needs 69 receiving yards to pass Addai (1,448) for the 10th-most receiving yards by a running back in franchise history.

Linebacker Darius Leonard needs 3 tackles to pass Jerrell Freeman (478) for the seventh-most tackles in franchise history, and also pass Freeman for the third-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Leonard needs 9 tackles to pass Robert Mathis (484) for the sixth-most tackles in franchise history. Leonard needs one 10-plus tackle game to pass Gary Brackett (23) for the most in franchise history.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez needs one game with a 50.0-plus punting average to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Safety/special teamer George Odum needs two special teams tackles to pass Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most in franchise history.

The Colts made the following roster moves this week: Activated wide receiver Dezmon Patmon from Injured Reserve. Elevated running back Deon Jackson and safeties Jahleel Addae and Josh Jones to active roster from practice squad. Placed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and safety Khari Willis on Injured Reserve. Signed quarterback Brett Hundley to practice squad.

Catch Before The Game

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

