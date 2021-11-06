How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. Jets

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field in Thursday night's win over the Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts defended their home turf in exciting fashion on Thursday night, coming out victorious, 43-30, over the visiting New York Jets.

The Colts held a huge lead through much of the game before a late rally by the Jets made things interesting near the end.

Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in the win.

OFFENSE

62 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, C Ryan Kelly

58 (94%) — LG Quenton Nelson

53 (85%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.

52 (84%) — WR Zach Pascal

45 (73%) — RT Braden Smith

43 (69%) — RB Jonathan Taylor

42 (68%) — TE Jack Doyle

38 (61%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox

34 (55%) — RG Chris Reed

32 (52%) — RG Mark Glowinski

28 (45%) — RB Nyheim Hines

23 (37%) — WR Ashton Dulin

20 (32%) — WR Dezmon Patmon

17 (27%) — RT Matt Pryor

4 (6%) — TE Kylen Granson

3 (5%) — OL Danny Pinter, WR Mike Strachan

1 (2%) — QB Sam Ehlinger

DNP/Inactive — WR T.Y. Hilton, RB Marlon Mack, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries

Smith suffered a triceps injury that caused him to miss the second half. He was replaced by Pryor. The Colts were able to take knees to end the game, which also affected offensive line snap counts. The share between Reed and Glowinski was much closer this week, as Reed outsnapped Glowinski 76-4 the week prior but only 34-32 on Thursday.

Patmon was activated from Injured Reserve not long before the game and made his season debut to a pretty decent workload. That may continue depending on Hilton's availability.

Ehlinger got in for one play, where he ran the ball down near the goal line but only picked up a yard.

DEFENSE

77 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II, FS George Odum, SS Andrew Sendejo

74 (96%) — LB Bobby Okereke

65 (84%) — DT DeForest Buckner

64 (83%) — CB Rock Ya-Sin

55 (71%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

54 (70%) — DE Kwity Paye

42 (55%) — CB Xavier Rhodes

41 (53%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers

32 (42%) — DT Grover Stewart

26 (34%) — DE Isaac Rochell

25 (32%) — DL Dayo Odeyingbo, DE Kemoko Turay

22 (29%) — DT Taylor Stallworth

6 (8%) — LB Zaire Franklin

4 (5%) — Antwaun Woods

3 (4%) — Anthony Chesley

1 (1%) — LB E.J. Speed

DNP/Inactive — DE Ben Banogu, CB BoPete Keyes

Odeyingbo also saw more action in his second game as compared to just 16 snaps in his debut last week. With his 2.0 sacks on Thursday, Stallworth could be in for some more looks on passing downs in the future.

Rhodes left the game with a calf injury, which opened the door for Rodgers and Chesley to get more playing time.

SPECIAL TEAMS

21 (70%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin

20 (67%) — George Odum

19 (63%) — Jordan Glasgow, Ashton Dulin

17 (57%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, E.J. Speed

16 (53%) — Josh Jones

15 (50%) — Deon Jackson

11 (37%) — Luke Rhodes, DeForest Buckner, Isaiah Rodgers, Grover Stewart

10 (33%) — Anthony Chesley

9 (30%) — Mo Alie-Cox, Kenny Moore II

7 (23%) — Michael Badgley, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Rock Ya-Sin

6 (20%) — Jahleel Addae, Zach Pascal, Bobby Okereke

5 (17%) — Nyheim Hines

4 (13%) — Darius Leonard, Andrew Sendejo, Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth

3 (10%) — Jack Doyle

2 (7%) — Michael Pittman Jr.

