How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. Jets

Colts vs. Jets | Week 9 | Snap Counts
The Indianapolis Colts defended their home turf in exciting fashion on Thursday night, coming out victorious, 43-30, over the visiting New York Jets.
The Colts held a huge lead through much of the game before a late rally by the Jets made things interesting near the end.
Here is how much each Colts player saw the field on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in the win.
OFFENSE
- 62 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, C Ryan Kelly
- 58 (94%) — LG Quenton Nelson
- 53 (85%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
- 52 (84%) — WR Zach Pascal
- 45 (73%) — RT Braden Smith
- 43 (69%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
- 42 (68%) — TE Jack Doyle
- 38 (61%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
- 34 (55%) — RG Chris Reed
- 32 (52%) — RG Mark Glowinski
- 28 (45%) — RB Nyheim Hines
- 23 (37%) — WR Ashton Dulin
- 20 (32%) — WR Dezmon Patmon
- 17 (27%) — RT Matt Pryor
- 4 (6%) — TE Kylen Granson
- 3 (5%) — OL Danny Pinter, WR Mike Strachan
- 1 (2%) — QB Sam Ehlinger
- DNP/Inactive — WR T.Y. Hilton, RB Marlon Mack, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries
Smith suffered a triceps injury that caused him to miss the second half. He was replaced by Pryor. The Colts were able to take knees to end the game, which also affected offensive line snap counts. The share between Reed and Glowinski was much closer this week, as Reed outsnapped Glowinski 76-4 the week prior but only 34-32 on Thursday.
Patmon was activated from Injured Reserve not long before the game and made his season debut to a pretty decent workload. That may continue depending on Hilton's availability.
Ehlinger got in for one play, where he ran the ball down near the goal line but only picked up a yard.
DEFENSE
- 77 (100%) — LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II, FS George Odum, SS Andrew Sendejo
- 74 (96%) — LB Bobby Okereke
- 65 (84%) — DT DeForest Buckner
- 64 (83%) — CB Rock Ya-Sin
- 55 (71%) — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- 54 (70%) — DE Kwity Paye
- 42 (55%) — CB Xavier Rhodes
- 41 (53%) — CB Isaiah Rodgers
- 32 (42%) — DT Grover Stewart
- 26 (34%) — DE Isaac Rochell
- 25 (32%) — DL Dayo Odeyingbo, DE Kemoko Turay
- 22 (29%) — DT Taylor Stallworth
- 6 (8%) — LB Zaire Franklin
- 4 (5%) — Antwaun Woods
- 3 (4%) — Anthony Chesley
- 1 (1%) — LB E.J. Speed
- DNP/Inactive — DE Ben Banogu, CB BoPete Keyes
Odeyingbo also saw more action in his second game as compared to just 16 snaps in his debut last week. With his 2.0 sacks on Thursday, Stallworth could be in for some more looks on passing downs in the future.
Rhodes left the game with a calf injury, which opened the door for Rodgers and Chesley to get more playing time.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- 21 (70%) — Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
- 20 (67%) — George Odum
- 19 (63%) — Jordan Glasgow, Ashton Dulin
- 17 (57%) — Rigoberto Sanchez, E.J. Speed
- 16 (53%) — Josh Jones
- 15 (50%) — Deon Jackson
- 11 (37%) — Luke Rhodes, DeForest Buckner, Isaiah Rodgers, Grover Stewart
- 10 (33%) — Anthony Chesley
- 9 (30%) — Mo Alie-Cox, Kenny Moore II
- 7 (23%) — Michael Badgley, Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter, Rock Ya-Sin
- 6 (20%) — Jahleel Addae, Zach Pascal, Bobby Okereke
- 5 (17%) — Nyheim Hines
- 4 (13%) — Darius Leonard, Andrew Sendejo, Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth
- 3 (10%) — Jack Doyle
- 2 (7%) — Michael Pittman Jr.
What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
