Jim Irsay 'Proud' of Colts After Disappointing Season
The Indianapolis Colts ended their 2024 campaign with a 26-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the victory, the Colts still missed out on postseason football and will look to break a four-year drought next season.
Colts fans are tired of mediocre football, and team owner Jim Irsay understands that. The city was a force to be reckoned with in the 2000s but has since lost that fighting energy as the decades pass by. Still, Irsay believes in his front office and his team.
I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025.- Jim Irsay
Following the team's win against the Jaguars last Sunday, Irsay took a moment to speak to the players. His message was clear: he's disappointed but knows that hard work is ahead.
"Obviously, we're disappointed," said Irsay. "But, we are 1-and-0 in 2025. We have a lot of work to do, but we're still proud of the effort you guys put forward. Let's find a way back to our greatness... I'm proud of you guys, that you fought back and won in overtime to get us to 8-and-9, very proud."
Irsay went on to say that he wishes the team had a better end to the season, but he appreciates his players for putting in effort. Indy's locker room had a tumultuous season but managed to grab a win to close out the year.
The Colts flip-flopped the starting role between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco throughout the year and struggled to bring consistent performances to the gridiron. Being able to give full effort after wins and losses is something the Colts need to do to return to their former glory.
Irsay's message certainly isn't condescending, but it's not the most motivating. It's been the same issues repeating in Indy for the last four years. Losses due to poor effort and little heart simply aren't acceptable if the team wants to make the playoffs again.
The Colts already made one change by letting go of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Indy's defense allowed far too many big plays and will look for a new face at the helm for 2025. They say defense wins championships, so hopefully Indy can nail that down.
