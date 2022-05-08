Colts' JoJo Domann Tabbed as UDFA Most Likely to Make Roster
After 22 consecutive seasons, the Indianapolis Colts did not have a rookie undrafted free agent on their roster to begin the 2021 regular season.
However, the Colts may now be ready to start another streak after reportedly agreeing to terms with 19 undrafted free agents following the recent 2022 NFL Draft.
The 33rd Team analyzed each NFL team's group of undrafted free agents and picked which player is most likely to make their team's roster.
For the Colts, they chose linebacker JoJo Domann out of Nebraska:
With few high draft selections, the Colts made a big splash of both quantity and quality in the UDFA market by making many signings. They prioritized adding versatile defensive weapons, which was clear by bringing in JoJo Domann. An oversized safety, the very productive Domann offers a unique skillset as a cover LB and primary special teamer, which will help him stay on the roster.
Domann (6'1", 228, 24 years old) spent time as a safety and special teamer at Nebraska from 2016-18 before switching full-time to linebacker from 2019-21. He would fit the Colts best as a special teamer but on defense would likely be a coverage linebacker.
Last year as a redshirt senior, Domann saw action in 10 games, totaling 71 tackles (9 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, and 3 pass breakups.
The Colts already have a solid group at linebacker in Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed as well as safety with Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Nick Cross, and Rodney McLeod. However, special teams is always a large factor in who makes the roster and who doesn't. For the Colts, they need to replace key special teamers George Odum, Matthew Adams, and T.J. Carrie, so that could be Domann's in.
Here are the other reported undrafted free agent signings for the Colts:
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
- RB C.J. Verdell, Oregon
- RB Max Borghi, Washington State
- RB D'Vonte Price, FIU
- WR Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati
- WR Kekoa Crawford, California
- WR Samson Nacua, BYU
- OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn
- IOL Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin
- IOL Alex Mollette, Marshall
- IOL Wesley French, Western Michigan
- ED Cullen Wick, Tulsa
- DT McKinley "Bear" Williams, Syracuse
- DT Scott Patchan, Colorado State
- LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
- CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State
- S Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)
- S Trevor Denbow, SMU
Here's what the Indy Draft Guide had to say about Domann's potential fit with the Colts:
If the Colts want a younger version of Andrew Sendejo, they could have it here in Domann. He’s technically a linebacker now but has a vast background at safety. He’s not got the size and length the Colts want at linebacker but could be just right at safety or specifically a box safety in sub-packages. At the very least, Domann could be an enforcer on the Colts’ special teams units.
