Colts' Jonathan Taylor Issues Strong Statement on Anthony Richardson
Heading into the Indianapolis Colts Week 15 challenge against the Denver Broncos, the contest seems to appear as one of the most important games of Anthony Richardson's short career.
With a 6-7 regular season record through 13 weeks, the Colts have clawed their way into the playoff picture. But they still stand a bit distantly behind the 8-5 Broncos, the current 7-seed in the AFC.
As only four games remain on the schedule, the margin for error is thin for Indianapolis if they want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. The road gets borderline impossible in the event of a loss vs. Denver, which raises the pressure for Richardson and this Colts offense.
Yet, despite the high stakes of this weekend, the Colts locker room is seemingly confident in the ability of their second-year quarterback. After being a catalyst behind the last two wins for Indianapolis, the young signal caller is hitting his stride at the right time, and his teammates are taking notice.
The latest to comment on the Colts quarterback situation is running back Jonathan Taylor, who was asked on Thursday about Richardson and why he thinks the 22-year-old has what it takes to lead this offense down this season's final stretch:
"I think you guys have seen the poise [of Richardson], especially in certain moments late in the game," Taylor said. "That usually comes from some of those veteran quarterbacks that have been in those situations a ton of times. So, to see him have that poise, no matter what the situation is-- I mean, we were literally on a 19-play drive-- to go in, and win the game... I just think that it won't be anything different going forward at all. It's something special for him. Being that young, to be in those moments. It's awesome to see."
Through two of the past three Colts' outings, Richardson has finished with a three-touchdown performance, leading a game-winning drive in both. For Indianapolis and their offense to continue the momentum in the last quarter of the season, the production must continue to be strong under center.
Richardson has still seen some growing pains through the recent highlights, which becomes apparent when looking at his 52.4% completion rate in his past three. However, with a Week 14 bye now under his belt, and some extra preparation for a tough Denver defense, there's reason for optimism that the second-year signal caller can handle business on Sunday. If so, the day can be a bit easier for Taylor in the backfield.
Taylor, Richardson, and the Colts will take on what could be their biggest matchup of the season on December 15th, kicking off at 4:25 ET in Empower Field at Mile High.
