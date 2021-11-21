Colts' Jonathan Taylor Could Join Elite Company On Sunday vs. Bills

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is poised to reach a couple of big milestones against the Bills on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is having a special season.

The laundry list of accomplishments that he's already reached through the first 10 games of the season is quite impressive as the second-year running back carves up defenses. However, he's got a couple of big marks potentially ahead of him on Sunday as his Colts visit the Buffalo Bills.

Per NFL Communications, if Taylor compiles 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on Sunday then he will become just the fourth NFL player since 2000 and the first since future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson in 2007 to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Taylor also holds a current streak of seven games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. If he adds another against the Bills, Taylor will become just the third player in NFL history to have eight such consecutive games, joining Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Lydell Mitchell (1975-76).

Taylor can join Tomlinson as the only other player to reach the mark in a single season.

This will be no easy task for Taylor, as the Bills defense ranks third in the NFL against the run in yards per game allowed (83.9 avg.) and yards per carry (3.8 avg.). They are also tied for the eighth-fewest touchdown runs allowed (7).

Currently, Taylor is tied for the NFL lead in rushing yards with 937 on 161 carries (5.8 avg.) to go with 9 touchdowns. He also has 29 receptions (35 targets) for 303 yards (10.4 avg.) and another touchdown.

Taylor and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans are 216 yards ahead of the NFL's next leading rusher, the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (721). Henry is out for most if not all of the remaining regular season with a foot injury, so the 2021 NFL rushing crown is currently Taylor's to lose.

What do you expect from Taylor on Sunday against the Bills? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

