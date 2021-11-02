Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

    Colts running back Jonathan Taylor made PFF's "NFL Week 8 Team of the Week."
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts lost in nauseating fashion last Sunday, falling at home in overtime to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans, 34-31.

    However, there were a few things that made up a silver lining. Per usual, one of those bright spots was second-year running back Jonathan Taylor, who made Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 8 Team of the Week" for his performance against the Titans.

    He totaled 16 carries for 70 yards (4.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown, which came in the final minute and sent the game to OT. Taylor also added 3 catches (4 targets) for 52 yards (17.3 avg.).

    According to PFF, he had 41 rushing yards after contact (2.56 avg.), forced five missed tackles, had two runs of 10-plus yards, and a league-high 8 first downs. As a pass-catcher, he was second among NFL running backs in yards after catch average (17.0).

    Although the flow of the game dictated a heavy passing approach, Taylor probably could've been used more often, either as a runner or receiver.

    While 16 carries is a fair number for many running backs across the league, it seems wise to ensure Taylor gets 20-plus overall touches per game. At face value that falls on the play call from the sideline but it actually appeared more runs were potentially on the table for Taylor than what he eventually received.

    “We came out in the third quarter and kind of ran it early," Colts head coach Frank Reich explained to reporters on Monday. "Run, run, and then the other thing we do, is we use him in the passing game. He had 50 yards receiving yesterday. So, when we throw it to him in a screen or a checkdown or on a swing pass like we started the game, those are massive plays. I’m not interested in just getting his rushing total. That’s certainly a big deal. He’s a dynamic player in the pass game as well.

    Read More

    "Believe me," Reich continued. "I want to get him as many rushing attempts as we can, but the flow of that game as I look back on it, three times now, like I said there were six more runs that were called to him that ended up being passes or else Carson (Wentz) keeping that are called runs to him. So, I feel pretty comfortable with the way the game was called as far as that was concerned yesterday, just evaluating. I’m pretty hard on myself, as you guys know in that regard. I looked back on it three or four times and I feel like the way the flow was, what was there, what wasn’t there, I’m comfortable with it.”

    It was Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, making him the first Colts player to accomplish that since Edgerrin James in 2005. He had over 100 yards rushing in Weeks 4, 6, and 7, and over 100 yards receiving in Week 5.

    Sunday was also Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown,  amassing six in that time, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. He's also got a receiving touchdown.

    Per PFF, Taylor had the second-highest overall offensive grade among NFL running backs in Week 8 (79.4) behind only the Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (80.3). Taylor did have the top rushing grade, however, by a long shot (88.1). Dillon was the next closest with an 80.5.

    What did you think of Taylor's performance? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive end Larrell Murchison (91) for first and goal Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17069016
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss to Titans

    4 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball as he's brought down in the end zone by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The pass was intercepted and ran in for a touchdown by Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24).
    News

    Colts' Carson Wentz Explains Decision Making On Overtime Turnover

    15 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lacking Ability to Finish, Colts Kicking Themselves Over Opportunities Lost

    16 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154
    News

    Positional Grades: Colts vs. Titans

    18 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
    Film

    Potential Lost Season Gives the Colts Clarity at Key Positions

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts, Jets Announce Initial Injuries for Week 9

    20 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) is carted off the field following an injury Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts Make Roster Moves, Sam Ehlinger Becomes Backup QB

    20 hours ago