Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

The Indianapolis Colts lost in nauseating fashion last Sunday, falling at home in overtime to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans, 34-31.

However, there were a few things that made up a silver lining. Per usual, one of those bright spots was second-year running back Jonathan Taylor, who made Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 8 Team of the Week" for his performance against the Titans.

He totaled 16 carries for 70 yards (4.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown, which came in the final minute and sent the game to OT. Taylor also added 3 catches (4 targets) for 52 yards (17.3 avg.).

According to PFF, he had 41 rushing yards after contact (2.56 avg.), forced five missed tackles, had two runs of 10-plus yards, and a league-high 8 first downs. As a pass-catcher, he was second among NFL running backs in yards after catch average (17.0).

Although the flow of the game dictated a heavy passing approach, Taylor probably could've been used more often, either as a runner or receiver.

While 16 carries is a fair number for many running backs across the league, it seems wise to ensure Taylor gets 20-plus overall touches per game. At face value that falls on the play call from the sideline but it actually appeared more runs were potentially on the table for Taylor than what he eventually received.

“We came out in the third quarter and kind of ran it early," Colts head coach Frank Reich explained to reporters on Monday. "Run, run, and then the other thing we do, is we use him in the passing game. He had 50 yards receiving yesterday. So, when we throw it to him in a screen or a checkdown or on a swing pass like we started the game, those are massive plays. I’m not interested in just getting his rushing total. That’s certainly a big deal. He’s a dynamic player in the pass game as well.

"Believe me," Reich continued. "I want to get him as many rushing attempts as we can, but the flow of that game as I look back on it, three times now, like I said there were six more runs that were called to him that ended up being passes or else Carson (Wentz) keeping that are called runs to him. So, I feel pretty comfortable with the way the game was called as far as that was concerned yesterday, just evaluating. I’m pretty hard on myself, as you guys know in that regard. I looked back on it three or four times and I feel like the way the flow was, what was there, what wasn’t there, I’m comfortable with it.”

It was Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, making him the first Colts player to accomplish that since Edgerrin James in 2005. He had over 100 yards rushing in Weeks 4, 6, and 7, and over 100 yards receiving in Week 5.

Sunday was also Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown, amassing six in that time, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. He's also got a receiving touchdown.

Per PFF, Taylor had the second-highest overall offensive grade among NFL running backs in Week 8 (79.4) behind only the Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon (80.3). Taylor did have the top rushing grade, however, by a long shot (88.1). Dillon was the next closest with an 80.5.

What did you think of Taylor's performance? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

