WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Rumbles for Big Touchdown vs. Bears
The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are facing off in a battle of two sides struggling to put points on the board. In fact, the scoreboard was all zeroes until Colts running back Jonathan Taylor galloped for a 29-yard touchdown with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter.
The blocking that Taylor received en route to the end zone was outstanding, as he applied the vision and explosiveness to get into the paint.
As of the score, Taylor has 47 yards and the touchdown on 8 carries (5.9 avg.).
