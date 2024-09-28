Unflagged, Illegal Hit on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Draws Large Fine
The Indianapolis Colts have a tough matchup tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. However, recent news drew eyes back to the Colts' week three victory against the Chicago Bears. A certain play involving Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Bears defensive end Montez Sweat garnered a large fine after the game concluded. The Athletic's James Boyd posted this update on X.
Boyd posted on X:
"#Bears DE Montez Sweat was fined $16,883 for this horse-collar tackle on #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ Week 3 win over Chicago.
Sweat was not flagged or penalized for this tackle during the game."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sweat was fined a hefty $16,883 for a tackle that doesn't appear how most horse collar tackles do. More often than not, the player getting tackled is snapped to the ground quickly due to the physics of yanking down on the horse collar from the tackler, but Sweat seems to regain control and then make the play. Regardless of whether this warranted a fine or not, Taylor wasn't slowed, playing his best game of 2024.
After seeing just 12 touches against the Green Bay Packers, Taylor was used constantly. He'd conclude with 23 carries for 110 rushing yards (4.8 average) and a duo of rushing scores to propel Indianapolis to a narrow 21-16 victory.
If the Colts want to defeat a fantastic Steelers defense to finish the month 2-2, Taylor will likely need another 20+ carries to make it happen. We'll see if Indianapolis and Shane Steichen can make it two straight after Sunday's gridiron battle concludes.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.