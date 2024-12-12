Colts Josh Downs Eyeing Return Against Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts released their Thursday injury report ahead of a pivotal matchup with playoff implications with the Denver Broncos.
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and right tackle Braden Smith (personal) didn't practice, but outside of those designations, the Colts look good on the report. Center Ryan Kelly appears to be on the right track toward a return if he can get full participation on Friday, that will build confidence for a possible return.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The biggest name on the report is undoubtedly wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), who was a full participant on Thursday. Shane Steichen's offense should be encouraged by this news, even if Downs returns to play limited snaps. The former North Carolina Tarheel has been Indy's most consistent pass-catcher in 2024.
Downs leads the team in catches (53) and is second in targets (78), touchdowns (four), and receiving yards (594). The Colts will need all the firepower they can get for Anthony Richardson to bypass the Broncos' stout defense, which leads the NFL in sacks at 47.
We'll see if Downs can have another solid practice to finish the week. The Broncos and Bo Nix are 8-5, in front of the Colts in the AFC playoff race, so the implications for this gridiron battle are real. We'll see if Steichen can get the better of Sean Payton on Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.