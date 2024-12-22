WATCH: Colts' Josh Downs Deflates Titans Defense Before Halftime
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs capitalized on awful tackling from the Tennessee Titans to score a touchdown before the first half ended.
Downs was to be one of the most important weapons in this game for Anthony Richardson given Alec Pierce (concussion) didn't suit up. So far, Downs has two catches for 30 receiving yards (15.0 average) and the 27-yard score to go up 24-7.
Indianapolis found a huge swing in momentum when cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepted Mason Rudolph to help set up the Downs touchdown drive. After a rough start, Indy's defense, and Richardson, appear to be finding their footing.
Indianapolis' playoff chances are almost non-existent, but they stay alive with a victory at home this afternoon. If the Colts can get to 7-8, they'll have only the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars between them and a 9-8 finish with a three-game win streak.
